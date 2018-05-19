IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Updates: SRH opt to bat

KKR will have no margin for error against SRH, who will fancy their chances despite coming off a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL Special Site | Points Table | Play-offs Schedule

Currently occupying the top spot with nine wins from 13 matches, Sunrisers are coming into the game following a 14-run loss to RCB, but the home team can take confidence from their impressive showing in the season so far.

1

43464

Two-time champions KKR are placed third in the standings with seven wins in 13 outings, and the visitors will be going all out for a victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and inch closer to SRH and Chennai Super Kings.

After Sunrisers' dismal performance against RCB with the ball, which has been one of their strong points this season, the hosts will be eager to correct the flaws as they brace up to face another tough opponent in KKR.

Having missed out against RCB, opener Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to get a big one against the KKR. Manish Pandey, who blazed away to a half-century against Virat Kohli's bowlers, will look to continue in the same vein. In bowling, pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was not played in the last game, could be back alongside Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan.

As far as KKR is concerned, one player whose confidence will be sky high going into the match is Kuldeep Yadav, who starred with four wickets in the team's comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals. The likes of Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and skipper Dinesh Karthik will hold the key to KKR's fortunes.