IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Live Update: Chennai, Delhi eye top spot

Chennai, May 1: Their net run-rate slipping into negative after a defeat against Mumbai Indians, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get back to No. 1 spot when they take on current table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday (May 1).

An interesting contest is on the cards between two current top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-less CSK went down rather tamely to Mumbai Indians in their last game, which saw their net run-rate falling. Now with just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Can they do it against a motivated Delhi? The Live Update from MyKhel.

Chennai need to find a way to move ahead a bit more quick. Faf is still not been able to time well. 50 for Chennai in 9 overs. They are gradually picking up pace here After 6 PP overs, Chennai are 27/1. Raina smash Patel for two fours in a row to push the run rate up. Watson wanted to deposit a half-tracker from suchith over mid-wicket but picked up Axar Patel, who did not even have to move an inch. End of Watto's struggle. Raina is the new man in. Watson and Faf are opening for Chennai while left-arm pacer Boult and left-arm spinner J suchith are handling new ball for Delhi Delhi will not have Rabada and Ishant d due to back and ankle issues, but no alarm for they're just rested. Trent Boult and J Suchith, left-arm spinner, are named in the XI. Dhoni says he's not 100%, but says no one is 100% at this level. Faf and Jadeja are back while Santner, Vijay, Shorey move out. Delhi XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Colin Ingram, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Sandeep Lamichhane, 9 Amit Mishra, 10 J Suchith, 11 Trent Boult Chennai XI: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 MS Dhoni (capt. and wk), 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Harbhajan Singh, 11 Imran Tahir Delhi won the toss and they will bowl. And for Chennai, Dhoni is playing this game. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Chennai and Delhi. Delhi look to maintain the top slot while Chennai look to reclaim it. Follow MyKhel live update and the toss will be in about 15 minutes.