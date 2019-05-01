Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Live Update: Chennai, Delhi eye top spot

Live Blog
By

Chennai, Delhi eye top spot
Chennai, Delhi eye top spot

Chennai, May 1: Their net run-rate slipping into negative after a defeat against Mumbai Indians, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get back to No. 1 spot when they take on current table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday (May 1).

An interesting contest is on the cards between two current top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-less CSK went down rather tamely to Mumbai Indians in their last game, which saw their net run-rate falling. Now with just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Can they do it against a motivated Delhi? The Live Update from MyKhel.

Auto Refresh Feeds
08:49 pm

Chennai need to find a way to move ahead a bit more quick. Faf is still not been able to time well.

08:38 pm

50 for Chennai in 9 overs. They are gradually picking up pace here

08:25 pm

After 6 PP overs, Chennai are 27/1. Raina smash Patel for two fours in a row to push the run rate up.

08:21 pm

Watson wanted to deposit a half-tracker from suchith over mid-wicket but picked up Axar Patel, who did not even have to move an inch. End of Watto's struggle. Raina is the new man in.

08:05 pm

Watson and Faf are opening for Chennai while left-arm pacer Boult and left-arm spinner J suchith are handling new ball for Delhi

07:38 pm

Delhi will not have Rabada and Ishant d due to back and ankle issues, but no alarm for they're just rested. Trent Boult and J Suchith, left-arm spinner, are named in the XI.

07:37 pm

Dhoni says he's not 100%, but says no one is 100% at this level. Faf and Jadeja are back while Santner, Vijay, Shorey move out.

07:36 pm

Delhi XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Colin Ingram, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Sandeep Lamichhane, 9 Amit Mishra, 10 J Suchith, 11 Trent Boult

07:36 pm

Chennai XI: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 MS Dhoni (capt. and wk), 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Harbhajan Singh, 11 Imran Tahir

07:35 pm

Delhi won the toss and they will bowl. And for Chennai, Dhoni is playing this game.

07:13 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Chennai and Delhi. Delhi look to maintain the top slot while Chennai look to reclaim it. Follow MyKhel live update and the toss will be in about 15 minutes.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 19:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue