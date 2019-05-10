Cricket

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Qualifier 2: Live Updates: CSK, DC eye final berth

Chennai face Delhi in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 2
Chennai face Delhi in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 2

Visakhapatnam, May 10: Delhi Capitals will have to produce a special effort to beat the consistent Chennai Super Kings for the first time this season and make their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The two teams will face off in the Qualifier 2 here on Friday (May 10).

It was CSK who denied Delhi a top-two spot in the league standings with a crushing 80-run win at Chepauk and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side stands in their way again, only stakes are much higher. Who will be winner? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

06:29 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the Qualifier 2 between Chennai and Delhi at Vizag. Winner will enter final, to be played in Hyderabad on May 12 (sunday) and the opponent will be Mumbai Indians. Mumbai have already entered the title round beating Chennai in the Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on May 7.

