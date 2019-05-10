IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Qualifier 2: Live Updates: CSK, DC eye final berth

Visakhapatnam, May 10: Delhi Capitals will have to produce a special effort to beat the consistent Chennai Super Kings for the first time this season and make their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The two teams will face off in the Qualifier 2 here on Friday (May 10).

It was CSK who denied Delhi a top-two spot in the league standings with a crushing 80-run win at Chepauk and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side stands in their way again, only stakes are much higher. Who will be winner? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Winner will enter final, to be played in Hyderabad on May 12 (sunday) and the opponent will be Mumbai Indians. Mumbai have already entered the title round beating Chennai in the Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on May 7.