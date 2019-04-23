IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Updates: Dhoni elects to bowl, Bhuvneshwar leads SRH

Chennai, April 23: As Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad at home they would be aiming to arrest the mini-slide after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Tuesday (April 23).
The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will almost ensure a play-off berth with a win at MA Chidambaram Stadium but their top three's poor form will be their biggest worry. CSK's top-order has been struggling and Sunrisers Hyderabad's in-form bolwing attack isn't going to make things easy for the hosts either.
IPL 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table
If CSK's problem is the non-performance of the top-order, Sunrisers Hyderabad's issues are the non-performers in the middle-order. A major chunk of Hyderabad's runs have come from the bat of the openers, David Warner (517 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (445 runs).
Sunrisers registered an easy win over Super Kings when they hosted the latter at their home in Hyderabad, last week. Warner and Bairstow once again shined for SRH in a low-scoring game.
CSK lost their previous game by a narrow margin of 1 run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Dhoni single-handed pulled off another incredible chase. While Dhoni's Herculean effort to pull off another miraculous chase has been the talking point, it is difficult to overlook the poor show of CSK's top three.
Back at its den after a schedule of away games, Dhoni's men will be slight favourites due to the overall balance of their squad. It will also be Bairstow's last game for Hyderabad as he heads back to England for World Cup preparations. The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and coach Stephen Fleming attributed it to being one of the reasons for top-order's poor
Here are the live updates from the match between CSK and SRH:
Sunrisers Hyderabad are 9/1 after 2 overs. Superb first over by Harbhajan.
Four! Manish Pandey walks into the middle at one down and he opens his account on the very first ball he faces. Hits Harbhajan down the ground.
Wicket! Harbhajan strikes again in his first over at Chepauk! Jonny Bairstow (0) edges and MS Dhoni takes a simple catch. SRH - 5/1 after 1.3 overs.
0,Wd,0,2,0,0,1! Tight first over from Deepak Chahar against David Warner on a pitch that isn't offering too much to the pacers. SRH - 4/0 after 1st over.
1st innings! SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow walk into the middle. Super Kings step into the field. Deepak Chahar to start with the new ball for CSK.
SRH (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: We would have bowled first too. We will miss Williamson but Warner and Bairstow have been brilliant for us. Not really worried about the middle-order, they have not got much chance in the middle. But we all know they are talented. Manish Pandey comes in place of Nadeem.
MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. It is good to be back home. We will be here for the next 10 days. When you are not travelling it brings down the fatigue. We have made one change, Harbhajan comes in place of Shardul Thakur. our top-order needs to be consistent. All the batters have been batting well but they need to take care of their shot selection.
CSK: Harbhajan Singh IN, Shardul Thakur OUT. SRH: Manish, Shakib IN for Kane and Nadeem.
Toss: MS Dhoni wins toss and elects to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar leads SRH in the absence of Kane Williamson.
The @ChennaiIPL win the toss and elect to bowl first against the @SunRisers.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/Vfb8BdSbhP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2019
Deepak Chahar's role with the new ball will be important for CSK tonight.
Cherry shines with the new ball that's shining! Roar #Yellove for a peach of a spell from Cherry! #WhistlePodu #CSKvSRH 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/cXQF6tG3TT— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2019
Kane Williamson will be missing this game tonight as he's flown back to NZ due to his grandmother's demise.
Pitch Report by Darren Ganga: More than 50% of the wickets have been taken by spinners on this wicket. So, spinners obviously will play an important role. This pitch is even-looking, there is no grass on this wicket and there is a little bit more moisture. The skill of the batsmen to score against the spinners might just be the difference in this encounter.
Jonny Bairstow would perhaps be playing his final IPL game tonight.
The entire team will be looking to give @jbairstow21 a 'standing ovation' for everything he's done this season! 🙌#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/IjkDjHchZq— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 23, 2019
Captain Cool Vs Captain Kane!
It's #Yellove vs the #OrangeArmy tonight in Chennai.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2019
Who are you rooting for?#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/FY2Z6Ibfse
Super Kings leaving for stadium.
The lions en route! Are you ready with all the #Yellove, #AnbuDen?! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/PrSLC7s6Kx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here