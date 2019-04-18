IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Live Update: Delhi, Mumbai seek to maintain momentum

New Delhi, April 18: Rishabh Pant will be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion when a buoyant Delhi Capitals aim to replicate its stellar away form at home against the Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2019 match here on Thursday (April 17).

Pant has been mum on being ignored for the World Cup in favour of Dinesh Karthik and it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old's bat responds to the disappointment. With 10 points from eight games, both teams are on course to make the play-offs. While that counts as familiar territory for three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Capitals are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence, having not finished in the top-four since 2012. Who will be the winner? MyKhel Live Update.