IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Live Update: Delhi, Mumbai seek to maintain momentum

New Delhi, April 18: Rishabh Pant will be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion when a buoyant Delhi Capitals aim to replicate its stellar away form at home against the Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2019 match here on Thursday (April 17).
Pant has been mum on being ignored for the World Cup in favour of Dinesh Karthik and it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old's bat responds to the disappointment. With 10 points from eight games, both teams are on course to make the play-offs. While that counts as familiar territory for three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Capitals are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence, having not finished in the top-four since 2012. Who will be the winner? MyKhel Live Update.
Mumbai rock in Power Play
18 overs
181 runs
0 wickets#IPL
Axar Patel strikes in his first over, jettisoning Ben Cutting for 2. MI are 62/2 in 8 overs.
sample this record!!
Veteran Leggie Amit Mishra dismisses Rohit with a brilliant leg-break. He reached 150 wickets in IPL too. Out for 30 Rohit.
MI suddenly found their mojo. 57 in 6 Power Play block. And De Kock and Rohit waded into Keemo Paul with two 6s.
Look at the 8000-Club in T20 cricket.
12670 Gayle
9922 McCullum
9222 Pollard
8701 Malik
8516 Warner
8216 Raina
8183 Kohli
8003* ROHIT#DCvMI
A wonderful achievement
4 4 6 in that Chris Morris over -- Good one for Mumbai who were looking to gather pace
8000 runs for Rohit sharma in T20 cricket. 3rd Indian to reach the mark after Virat Kohli and suresh raina
Rabada and Ishant are doing well to keep Rohit and De Kock quite at the moment.
Ishant sharma with the new ball for Delhi and beat Rohit's outside edge in the first ball
Rohit and Quinton de Kock are opening for Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
2 changes for Mumbai: Ishan Kishan is sick and Ben Cutting in while Jason Behrendorff misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Delhi are unchanged.
Mumbai Indians won toss and they are batting first.
MyKhel brings the Live Update of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians from Kotla, New Delhi. Brace up for a big night.
