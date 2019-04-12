IPL 2019: KKR vs DC: Live Updates: Gill, Russell power Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata, April 12: Shubman Gill made a fine fifty and Andre Russell made a typical power blitz to drive Knight Riders to a competitive 178 for seven. Swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals in a return-leg fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Friday (April 12).

Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, KKR's season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone. His average has been 128.50 while the strike rate is a mind-boggling 212.39, something that has left the opposition clueless on how to stop him. Can DC halt him and KKR? Live updates by MyKhel.

Auto Refresh Feeds strategic time out and it's 136/2 for Delhi. 43 to win off 32 balls. 49 off last 6 overs for DC to win. Delhi have notched up 100 in 12 overs. But required rate stays over 9 Dhawan makes a fifty and celebrates it with two 4s off Brathwaite. His first of the season Required rate has trickled over 9 after spinners Chawla and Kuldeep were introduced. After 6 Power Play overs DC are 57 for two. Pant is the new man Russell strikes with the ball this time. Gets rid off Delhi Captain shreyas Iyer, a trickle down the leg side to Karthik. 50 up for KKR in 4.4 overs. And the mark came through a boundary by shreyas off Ferguson An important hand by Dhawan here. He has struggled for runs and tonight he got a fortune's favour too as DRs call went in his favour for a caught behind off Prasidh. Russell get a taste of his own medicine -- three fours by Dhawan. But one was misfield by Prasidh and the other was a rather tough drop at slip by Nitish Rana. Brilliant catch by Dinesh Karthik. Prithvi edged Prasidh and Karthik dived to his right and took a memorable catch. Now an upper cut 6 by Dhawan off Prasidh while he followed it up with a boundary. Couple of sixes by Prithvi shaw off Lockie Ferguson. 15 after 2. shikhar dhawan and Prithvi shaw are opening for Delhi. Prasidh Krishna with new ball for KKR. Gill and Russell guided KKR to 178/7. Very competitive total. Brathwaite picked Rahul Tewatia off Keemo Paul. Russell out after a Powerful 45. 161/6. Morris low full toss does the trick. Look at the roster. Most consecutive 40-plus scores in IPL:



5 - Jos Buttler #KKRvDC — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 12, 2019 Russell coming on his own -- 2 6s off Rabada Two Powerhouses from Windies are at crease -- Russell and Brathwaite. And a 6 by Russell off Rabada, massive shot against an erred attempt to bowl yorker Karthik wanted to flick Rabada over square leg but all he could manage was a simple catch to Dhawan. Out for 3 and KKR are 122/5 after 15.1 overs. It's strategic time out at Eden. Gill was promising a lot but a rather tame shot ended in the hands off Axar Patel. Out for a well-made 65. Captain Karthik in 16 runs were taken combinedly by Gill and Russell off Patel's 4th over. He ended up with 4-0-30-0 from 3-0-14-0 100 up for KKR in 13.3 overs. Gill celebrates it with a slog swept 6 off Axar Patel. Rana wanted to force pace against Morris after hitting him for a 6. But the length was much fuller this time and bowled. Oh it is Dre Russ time in Kolkata then 50 for Gill. Brilliant innings. Ishant finishes his spell -- 4-0-21-1, Excellent effort from the senior pacer 72 for 2 after 10 overs are KKR. A good launching pad Rabada tricked Uthappa with a slow yorker and then a quick bouncer. He went for a pull but just a thin edge to Pant the keeper. Good catch too. Out for 28 off 30 balls Costly over by Keemo Paul, 17 runs conceded to Uthappa and Gill. Uthappa smashes Keemo Paul for 6 and bring up the 50 of KKR After 6 PP overs KKR are 41/1. Gill and Uthappa are playing well here with a good mix of boundaries and sharp singles. Rabada into attack and Delhi would like to keep the pressure on from here Ishant started with a wicket maiden, a rarity in IPL. He has struck an excellent line A wicket off the first ball. Denly wanted to drive but left a lot of space between pad and bat and got bowled by an Ishant in swinger Joe Denley making his IPL debut and shubman gill are opening for KKR while Ishant with new ball for Delhi Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders: Joe Denly, Robbie Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Ruseel, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna Three changes for Knight Riders, in are Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite, who finally gets a game. Delhi Capitals made one change: Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and they are bowling first Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the match between KKR and Delhi. Toss is 30 minutes away and fans will be eager for a Russell show. Or are we in for a surprise?