Cricket

IPL 2019: KKR vs DC: Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals seek win

Kolkata Knight Riders look to maintain good run
Kolkata Knight Riders look to maintain good run

Kolkata, April 12: Swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals in a return-leg fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Friday (April 12).

Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, KKR's season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone. His average has been 128.50 while the strike rate is a mind-boggling 212.39, something that has left the opposition clueless on how to stop him. Can DC halt him and KKR? Live updates by MyKhel.

07:43 pm

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

07:42 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders: Joe Denly, Robbie Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Ruseel, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

07:36 pm

Three changes for Knight Riders, in are Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite, who finally gets a game.

07:35 pm

Delhi Capitals made one change: Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane.

07:34 pm

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and they are bowling first

07:01 pm

Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the match between KKR and Delhi. Toss is 30 minutes away and fans will be eager for a Russell show. Or are we in for a surprise?

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
