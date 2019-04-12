IPL 2019: KKR vs DC: Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals seek win

Kolkata, April 12: Swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals in a return-leg fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Friday (April 12).

Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, KKR's season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone. His average has been 128.50 while the strike rate is a mind-boggling 212.39, something that has left the opposition clueless on how to stop him. Can DC halt him and KKR? Live updates by MyKhel.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders: Joe Denly, Robbie Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Ruseel, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna Three changes for Knight Riders, in are Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite, who finally gets a game. Delhi Capitals made one change: Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and they are bowling first Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the match between KKR and Delhi. Toss is 30 minutes away and fans will be eager for a Russell show. Or are we in for a surprise?