IPL 2019: KKR vs DC: Live Updates: Russell, Karthik power Knight Riders

New Delhi, March 30: Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik made contrasting 50s to power Kolkata Knight Riders to 186 for 8 after they lost half of the batting order for little more than 60 in an IPL 2019 match at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium here.

Delhi Capitals will be playing on their home turf but there is a possibility that the conditions may turn out to be favourable for the visiting Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams clash in an IPL match here Saturday (March 30).

In the last match too, it was Chennai Super Kings who exploited the slow conditions at Kotla better than the home side with their spinners taking full advantage of the track on which batting became challenging as the game wore on. The MyKhel Live Update of Delhi and Kolkata match.

Auto Refresh Feeds Kolkata Knight Riders end the innings at 185/8 - brilliant batting by Russell and Karthik to take them to that total karthik gone after a wonderful even 50. Mishra bowled a wide leg break and Karthik edged to Pant behind the stumps. Karthik reaches 50 with a 6 off Mishra. More timing than Power. Finally Russell falls -- 62 off 28 balls. A mighty pull but there no was real power or timing behind the shot. 6 down for 156 150 up for KKR. serious hitting by Dre Russell. Andre Russell reaches 50 -- 2 fours and 6 sixes. 6, 6 and the ball touched orbit and came back. serious power from Dre After 15 overs KKR are 118/5. Need some steam from here 100 up for KKR in 14 overs. And they require the heavy firing of Russell more than ever before Ouch a beamer from Harshal Patel, pinged Russell on the shoulder. But he is good to resume. A free hit too Meanwhile, Russell has also crossed 1000 IPL runs Karthik is all about timing and touch and Russell is unabashedly power and violence Maaaan. The Jamaican power on view. Russell hammers Lamichane, the young Nepal leggie, for two 6s in a row. Dre in action. A mighty 6 off Amit Mishra, the veteran leg-spinner At half-way mark KKR are 64/5. They will require heavy work from Karthik and Russell to get out of this hole Andre 'Dre' Russell is out in the middle. Will we see some fireworks? WICKET NO 5: Gill went for a third run seeing the melee near the boundary line but somehow Rabada managed to avoid contact with ropes and threw the ball back to Lamichane and he took the bails out before Gill reached the crease. KKR are 61/5 6 by captain Dinesh Karthik off Patel, a well-timed pull over square leg. KKR have also gone past 50 but they have lost 4 wickets. Fourth wicket down for Knight Riders. This time Nitish Rana falls, after holing out to Rabada off Harshal Patel for 1. KKR are 44/4 Brilliant use of bouncer on a rather slow pitch by Rabada, Lynn went for a pull but only managed a thick edge to Pant behind the wicket. Excellent high catch too. Lynn gone for 20 and KKR are 40/3 Perfect off cutter from Harshal Patel and Uthappa's attempt to flick it ended in dire consequences. Out for 11 and KKR are 36/2 Kolkata are watchful on a rather slow pitch which was used fine by Chennai in the last match and they have also lost wicket