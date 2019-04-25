IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Updates: Karthik boosts KKR

Kolkata, April 25: His job safe for now, skipper Dinesh Karthik will be praying for a turnaround in the fortunes of a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders, as they meet Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday (April 25).

KKR have suffered five defeats on the trot, exposing their over-reliance on Andre Russell, and Karthik has copped criticism for not promoting the big-hitting West Indian up the order. Can Karthik and KKR turned the tide against Rajasthan Royals? Follow the MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds Narine nearly took the 4th wicket. But he failed to hang on to the return catch. Excellent line by Narine. He cramped smith for room and effort to drag the ball to onside ended in him losing the woodwork. RR in trouble here. sanju wanted a little too cute in playing a paddle to Chawla but got castled. Big wicket for KKR After 6 Power Play overs 55 for 1 are RR Narine traps Rahane in front of the wicket. A fluent innings come to and. 50 up for RR in 4.4 overs. Good start to the chase. No captaincy and that 100 have seemed to freed up Rahane. He is now playing a lot of innovative shots too. stunning shot by sanju off Russell. teed off over bowlers head for 6 Couple of fours by Rahane, solid beginning Rahane and samson on strike for RR. Brathwaite with the new ball for KKR Couple of 6s by Karthik off Archer and Karthik takes your breath away Carlos Brathwaite falls to Unadkat but a brilliant catch by Rahane at deep. That's the end of Dre Russ. A 14-ball 14. Pulled Oshane Thomas straight to Parag in the deep. He was bothered by an injured wrist throughout the innings. DROPPED! Russell is having charmed life here. Chopra drops him off Oshane Thomas. 50 for Karthik. Top knock. His 18th fifty in IPL Binny having a nightmare time on the field. He had allowed a misfield to carry on for a 4. And then that drop to let go Russell who was on 3. DROPPED. Binny drops DRE RUss. And KKR reaches 100 in 15 overs. How costly it could be? Varun Aaron ends a fine spell 4-1-20-2. Karthik had a 6 and 4 off Aaron in that over. But the run out of Narine spoiled it. It was a wonderful throw from Aaron, no else could have done that tonight. Narine out for 11 and KKR are 81/4 That was a terrific passage of cricket. Karthik and Narine combined to plunder 25 runs from a Gopal over, 11th off KKR innings and the fightback was well and truly on. 50 up for KKR with 6 by Karthik off shreyas Gopal After 10 overs, KKR are at a below par 49/3 The third wicket falls. And Varun Aaron has involvement in this too albeit through a catch off shreyas Gopal to dismiss Nitish Rana. Out for 21 and KKR are 42/3 32/2 after 6 Power Play overs. Aaron delivers a perfect inswinger at 128 kmph and Gill had no answer 150 kmph by Aaron, always one of the fastest kids around Gill and Nitish Rana going steady at the moment. Chris Lynn wanted to cut Aaron. But the space was not there, resulting in an inside edge that rattled the stumps. Gill and Lynn are opening for KKR while Varun Aaron with new ball for RR Oshane Thoamas and Varun Aaron come in for the Royals. Prasidh Krishna returns for KKR as Rajasthan won toss and elected to bowl first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the match between KKR and RR. The Toss is about 10 minutes away.