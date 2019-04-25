Cricket

IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Updates: KKR, RR eye redemption

Live Blog
By

KKR, RR eye redemption
KKR, RR eye redemption

Kolkata, April 25: His job safe for now, skipper Dinesh Karthik will be praying for a turnaround in the fortunes of a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders, as they meet Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday (April 25).

KKR have suffered five defeats on the trot, exposing their over-reliance on Andre Russell, and Karthik has copped criticism for not promoting the big-hitting West Indian up the order. Can Karthik and KKR turned the tide against Rajasthan Royals? Follow the MyKhel Live Update.

07:34 pm

Oshane Thoamas and Varun Aaron come in for the Royals. Prasidh Krishna returns for KKR as Rajasthan won toss and elected to bowl first.

07:19 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the match between KKR and RR. The Toss is about 10 minutes away.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 19:17 [IST]
