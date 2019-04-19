IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Updates: KKR, RCB eye redemption

Kolkata, April 19: Rejuvenated by a World Cup call-up, Dinesh Karthik would be eager to arrest the Kolkata Knight Riders' three-game losing streak, when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League clash here on Friday (April 19). It won't be easy for KKR with Andre Russell doubtful for the RCB game after injuring his left shoulder during practice at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

But KKR have enough power in their line-up to overcome any eventuality and RCB need a big effort. The MyKhel live update.

200 up for RCB with a 4 by stoinis off Gurney Get a picture of Moeen Ali assault on Kuldeep Yadav Moeen Ali v Kuldeep Yadav - Today



Runs - 45 (15)

True Run Rate - +10.209

Strike Rate - 300.0

Boundary Ball Percentage - 53%

False Shot Percentage - 12.5%

Attack Rating - 219

Power Rating - 248

Percentage 'Good Connection' - 44%@RCBTweets #IPL2019 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/4zRKidrXGD — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 19, 2019 6 and a cover driven four. Kohli into 90s. Remarkable knock. Kohli is cutting loose here. Flurry of 6s and 4s. RCB running away to a big total. 150 for RCB in 16 overs. Great launching pad for final surge Kuldeep Yadav had the last laugh. He got Moeen Ali but after conceding 27 runs. Meanwhile 50 for Moeen too. Brilliant innings. 37th IPL 50 for Virat Kohli. A controled innings. 50 partnership between Kohli and Moeen in 30 balls. 100 up for RCB with a 6 by Moeen Ali off Kuldeep. He celebrates with a 4. Moeen Ali is playing a little gem here for RCB. Russell's legend grows Adding another feather to his cap, Dre Russ with 50 #VIVOIPL wickets for the @KKRiders 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/N4QrTjtfUv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2019 Kohli!!! Imperious pull off Russell for 6 Akshdeep perishes for 13. He wanted to pull Russell but gave just a simple catch to Robin Uthappa. Moeen Ali in. After struggling for timing for a good part Kohli produces that brilliant cover drive off Kuldeep for 4 50 up for RCB -- a straight hit 4 by Kohli off Kuldeep After 6 Power Play overs RCB are 42/1. Kohli looked a bit edgy there with a couple of genuine edges and a couple of play-miss to go with a few inside edges Bit surprising that RCB sent Akshdeep Nath after the fall of Parthiv. Moeen Ali could have been a better option, considering his good form and that he is a left-hander Parthiv wanted to clear Narine but Rana take a good juggling catch at deep. Out for 11 RCB get a mini move on here, 10 runs off Prasidh over. Narine and KKR went for a review of leg before but the ball was turning a bit too far and missed the leg stump. KKR lost the review. Kohli saved. Narine with the new ball for KKR along with Gurney. so, it is a rather slow new ball attack for KKR Kohli and Parthiv opening for RCB while Harry Gurney will start for KKR with new ball. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: 1 Chris Lynn, 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Robin Uthappa, 5 Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), 6 Shubman Gill, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Piyush Chawla, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Harry Gurney Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini Andre Russell is fit and will play. But AB de Villiers misses out for RCB and Heinrich Klaassan is coming in, and so does Dale steyn, a game for RCB after 9 nine years. KKR win toss and they are bowling against RCB. KKR are coming from a three match losing streak and RCB would want to score only their second win in IPL 2019