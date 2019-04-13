Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: KXIP vs RCB: Live Update: Gayle 99 powers Kings XI to 173

Live Blog
By

Chris Gayle made a fine 99 to guide Kings XI to 173
Chris Gayle made a fine 99 to guide Kings XI to 173

Mohali, April 13: Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter in Mohali on Saturday (April 13).

Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match. KXIP, on the other hand, have won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance on home ground. However, Punjab failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their last match with Kieron Pollard's knock of 31-ball 83 blowing them away. Who will walk out winner tonight? MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds
11:34 pm

Munch that number

11:28 pm

18 runs from the 18th over bowled by Tye and the match has turned towards RCB

11:28 pm

50 for ABD. He is guiding this nicely for RCB

11:26 pm

KXIP have been totally clueless in the field. Now M Ashwin has dropped stoinis on 14. A sitter.

11:16 pm

Kohli timed that sweetly. But found M Ashwin in the deep. Neverthless a brilliant innings of 67. 128/2 are RCB

11:01 pm

Five ahead Kohli in T20 number

11:00 pm

The Number Man Kohli has a few more

10:58 pm

Kohli has his 36th IPL fifty with 8 fours and no six. And innings of Kohlian authority.

10:42 pm

After 9 overs RCB are 80/1

10:29 pm

63 for 1 in 6 Power Play overs. That's a solid foundation

10:23 pm

50 up for RCB in the 5th over, and their fastest in IPL 2019. Tells a story too.

10:20 pm

Parthiv wanted to clear Ashwin out of the park but he was slow through the air and Parthiv could only manage a simple catch to Mayank at long off

10:13 pm

Good start by Kohli and Parthiv. Are RCB on the way of their first win in IPL 2019?

10:08 pm

shami is coping a bit stick here. Two fours in a row by Kohli and then one by Parthiv

09:46 pm

Gayle will remain unbeaten on 99. And Kings XI made 173/4 in 20 overs. Challenging but not really imposing.

09:41 pm

50 run alliance between Gayle and Mandeep and it came off 35 balls

09:37 pm

DROPPED. Kohli grassed a sitter offered by Gayle who was on 83

09:27 pm

Gayle has opened up with a 6 off siraj. They need a few more of them.

09:22 pm

Last 6 overs have been run-a-ball for Kings XI despite Gayle's presence. Need some muscle here

09:10 pm

Curran went for a reverse sweep and missed altogether to get trapped lbw. Excellent by Moeen Ali

09:06 pm

Another batsman fell after hitting a 6. After that brilliant scoop, sarfaraz was taken by surprise by brute short ball from siraj. Pulled and the edge was taken by Parthiv behind the stumps.

09:03 pm

Oh that scoop by sarfraz over keeper's head for 6. WOW shot

08:59 pm

The scoring rate has come down a bit against Chahal and Moeen Ali. The ball is gripping a bit too

08:51 pm

90 for 2 after 10 overs.

08:47 pm

What a delivery. The perfect leg-break from Chahal and Agarwal did not have much clue. Off-stump rattled and out for 15.

08:34 pm

KL Rahul welcomes Chahal with a massive six and out in the next ball, stumped by Parthv patel

08:30 pm

4, 6, 4, 0, 6 4 and 24 from runs from the over by Gayle off siraj. Kings xi are 60/0 in 6 Power Play overs.

08:28 pm

4, 6, 4 by Gayle off siraj and Kings XI have brought up 50 in 5.3 overs.

08:22 pm

Couple of lovely boundaries for Rahul off Umesh

08:11 pm

First 6 for Gayle and KXIP off Umesh Yadav.

08:09 pm

Gayle and Rahul are opening for KXIP while Yadav and Navdeep are handling new ball for RCB

07:47 pm

RCB XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

07:43 pm

KingsXI: Ashwin (c), Rahul, Gayle, Mayank, Sarfaraz, Pooran (wk), Mandeep, Curran, Tye, Murugan, Shami

07:36 pm

RCB won toss and they are bowling.

07:21 pm

Rajasthan Royals are facing Mumbai and they are in a tight clash. And about 10 minutes for KXIP v RCB toss at Mohali

06:49 pm

Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the 8 pm game between RCB and KXIP. Keep touch to get all the info about the match.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 1 - 0 UDI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue