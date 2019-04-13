IPL 2019: KXIP vs RCB: Live Update: Gayle 99 powers Kings XI to 173

Mohali, April 13: Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter in Mohali on Saturday (April 13).
Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match. KXIP, on the other hand, have won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance on home ground. However, Punjab failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their last match with Kieron Pollard's knock of 31-ball 83 blowing them away. Who will walk out winner tonight? MyKhel Live Update.
Munch that number
Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers have now scored 2793 runs together as partners, making them the leading run scoring pair in the history of the IPL. They went past the tally of 2787 runs scored by Kohli & Gayle. @RCBTweets #IPL2019 #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/IbaeLm03Fm— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 13, 2019
18 runs from the 18th over bowled by Tye and the match has turned towards RCB
50 for ABD. He is guiding this nicely for RCB
KXIP have been totally clueless in the field. Now M Ashwin has dropped stoinis on 14. A sitter.
Kohli timed that sweetly. But found M Ashwin in the deep. Neverthless a brilliant innings of 67. 128/2 are RCB
Five ahead Kohli in T20 number
In all T20 cricket only 5 players are now ahead of Virat - Gayle, B McCullum, Pollard, Shoaib Malik & Warner.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 13, 2019
Virat has the higher batting average than all five! #KXIPvRCB #IPL #IPL2019 https://t.co/kRwyCpTlTj
The Number Man Kohli has a few more
Virat Kohli now holds the record of most runs by an Indian in the Twenty20 cricket, surpasses Suresh Raina's tally of 8145 runs.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 13, 2019
It took Virat 48 innings less to go past Raina. #KXIPvRCB
Kohli has his 36th IPL fifty with 8 fours and no six. And innings of Kohlian authority.
After 9 overs RCB are 80/1
63 for 1 in 6 Power Play overs. That's a solid foundation
50 up for RCB in the 5th over, and their fastest in IPL 2019. Tells a story too.
Parthiv wanted to clear Ashwin out of the park but he was slow through the air and Parthiv could only manage a simple catch to Mayank at long off
Good start by Kohli and Parthiv. Are RCB on the way of their first win in IPL 2019?
shami is coping a bit stick here. Two fours in a row by Kohli and then one by Parthiv
Gayle will remain unbeaten on 99. And Kings XI made 173/4 in 20 overs. Challenging but not really imposing.
50 run alliance between Gayle and Mandeep and it came off 35 balls
DROPPED. Kohli grassed a sitter offered by Gayle who was on 83
Gayle has opened up with a 6 off siraj. They need a few more of them.
Last 6 overs have been run-a-ball for Kings XI despite Gayle's presence. Need some muscle here
Curran went for a reverse sweep and missed altogether to get trapped lbw. Excellent by Moeen Ali
Another batsman fell after hitting a 6. After that brilliant scoop, sarfaraz was taken by surprise by brute short ball from siraj. Pulled and the edge was taken by Parthiv behind the stumps.
Oh that scoop by sarfraz over keeper's head for 6. WOW shot
The scoring rate has come down a bit against Chahal and Moeen Ali. The ball is gripping a bit too
90 for 2 after 10 overs.
What a delivery. The perfect leg-break from Chahal and Agarwal did not have much clue. Off-stump rattled and out for 15.
KL Rahul welcomes Chahal with a massive six and out in the next ball, stumped by Parthv patel
4, 6, 4, 0, 6 4 and 24 from runs from the over by Gayle off siraj. Kings xi are 60/0 in 6 Power Play overs.
4, 6, 4 by Gayle off siraj and Kings XI have brought up 50 in 5.3 overs.
Couple of lovely boundaries for Rahul off Umesh
First 6 for Gayle and KXIP off Umesh Yadav.
Gayle and Rahul are opening for KXIP while Yadav and Navdeep are handling new ball for RCB
RCB XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
KingsXI: Ashwin (c), Rahul, Gayle, Mayank, Sarfaraz, Pooran (wk), Mandeep, Curran, Tye, Murugan, Shami
RCB won toss and they are bowling.
Rajasthan Royals are facing Mumbai and they are in a tight clash. And about 10 minutes for KXIP v RCB toss at Mohali
Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the 8 pm game between RCB and KXIP. Keep touch to get all the info about the match.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here