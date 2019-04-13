Cricket

IPL 2019: KXIP vs RCB: Live Update: Kings XI, Royal Challengers eye win

Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers eye win
Mohali, April 13: Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter in Mohali on Saturday (April 13).

Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match. KXIP, on the other hand, have won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance on home ground. However, Punjab failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their last match with Kieron Pollard's knock of 31-ball 83 blowing them away. Who will walk out winner tonight? MyKhel Live Update.

07:36 pm

RCB won toss and they are bowling.

07:21 pm

Rajasthan Royals are facing Mumbai and they are in a tight clash. And about 10 minutes for KXIP v RCB toss at Mohali

06:49 pm

Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the 8 pm game between RCB and KXIP. Keep touch to get all the info about the match.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
