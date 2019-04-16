IPL 2019: KXIP vs RR: Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab hold edge over Rajasthan Royals

Mohali, April 16: Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin will face off against each other for the first time since the 'Mankading' episode when Kings XI Punjab host Rajasthan Royals at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture here on Tuesday (April 16). Much has happened since Ashwin whipped off the bails to dismiss Buttler, who was backing up too far, when the two sides met in Jaipur on March 26.

Though Ashwin justified his decision later, the incident drew a lot of flak from aficionados and the fans alike and it remains to be seen if the two teams have moved on from the unsavoury incident. KKIP had prevailed over RR when the two sides met previously in the match marred by the 'Mankading' row. Tonight, who will emerge the winner? MyKhel Live Update.

Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman and he announces his arrival with a 6 off Ish sodhi, the leg spinner from New Zealand with a root in Ludhiana. After 6 Power Play overs Kings XI are 39/1. They lost Gayle who was fooled by a very good slower one from Archer, and edged to sanju behind the wicket. A square cut 4 and then a ramp shot over deep square leg for 6. Gayle is slowly getting into his groove here. 6,6 by Gayle off Unadkat. Are we in for Gayle storm tonight? Gayle and Rahul are opening for KXIP while Dhawal Kulkarni with new ball for RR Kings XI Punjab: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 David Miller, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Mandeep Singh, 7 R Ashwin (capt), 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 M Ashwin, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Arshdeep Singh Moises Henriques who was expected to play tonight has suffered an injury during training and has been replaced with David Miller for Kings XI. Arshdeep Singh instead of Sarfaraz Khan. Rajasthan Royals: 1 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Rahul Tripathi, 5 Ashton Turner, 6 Stuart Binny, 7 Jofra Archer, 8 Shreyas Gopal, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Dhawal Kulkarni, 11 Ish Sodhi Change for RR: Ashton Turner makes his IPL debut. Stuart Binny back. Ish Sodhi plays. But Steve Smith is out Royals won the toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. Remember the 'Mankading' row when the last time the two sides met? What we have in store tonight when the match starts at 8 pm.