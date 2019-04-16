IPL 2019: KXIP vs RR: Live Updates: Rahul, Miller guide Kings XI Punjab 182

Mohali, April 16: Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin will face off against each other for the first time since the 'Mankading' episode when Kings XI Punjab host Rajasthan Royals at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture here on Tuesday (April 16). Much has happened since Ashwin whipped off the bails to dismiss Buttler, who was backing up too far, when the two sides met in Jaipur on March 26.

Though Ashwin justified his decision later, the incident drew a lot of flak from aficionados and the fans alike and it remains to be seen if the two teams have moved on from the unsavoury incident.

Tonight, who will emerge the winner? MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds Ashwin does the trick with samson wit a carrom ball. Bowled for 26. 89/1 after 10 overs. Required rate at this stage is 9.46 We have seen two remarkable shots from sanju -- a sweetly timed conventional leg glance for 4 and then soft handed tap to third man for 4. Both remarkable. Both went for 4 off shami Mujeeb Rahman had fallen near the rope and is clutching his shoulder. Hope he is fine After 6 Power Play overs RR are 54/1. 50 up for Royals in 5 overs. Good beginning. They need to keep this Buttler wanted to pull Arshdeep but he skied and Pooran made a brilliant running, tumbling catch. Big wicket. A 6 and 4 off Arshdeep by Buttler. This man is pure class and timing Massive by Buttler, deposited Mujeeb over midwicket stand for 6 Debutant Arshdeep with the new ball against Buttler and Tripathi Ashwin end the innings with a ramp shot 6 off Kulkarni. 182/6 Who says Aswhin cannot do a big hit. Lovely pull for 6 A few quick wickets by Archer and Kulkarni have shackled Royals. Nicholas Pooran wanted to clear infield off Archer but all he could manage was a tame catch to Rahane Rahul wanted to accelerate but found Archer in the circle off Unadkat. 50 for KL Rahul with a smooth boundary off Archer. And Kings XI reached 150 too in 17 overs. They can look for a total around 190 from here Archer had clean bowled Miller but it was a huge no ball.. Free hit for KXIP. Rahul and Miller have unfurled the muscle here. Imagine Miller was not even expected to play tonight but for an injury to Henriques. 136/2 in 15 overs. 20 runs from Unadkat over. Millier joins the party with a 6 off sodhi A massive 6 by KL Rahul off sodhi, they need a few more of them strategic time out and Kings are 97/2 after 13 overs. An inside out 4 by Rahul and he needed that after a sedate stay in the middle Halfway stage, Kings XI are 75/2 Massive blow by Mayank Agarwal but it turns out to be a massive blow for Kings XI -- a wicket for sodhi and a good catch by Jofra Archer. Out for a 12-ball 26. A 4 and 6 by Agarwal off shreyas gopal. It's all Karnataka affair at Mohali right now. Agarwal and KL Rahul are batting, shreyas bowling and stuart binny fielding on a couple of occasions, Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman and he announces his arrival with a 6 off Ish sodhi, the leg spinner from New Zealand with a root in Ludhiana. After 6 Power Play overs Kings XI are 39/1. They lost Gayle who was fooled by a very good slower one from Archer, and edged to sanju behind the wicket. A square cut 4 and then a ramp shot over deep square leg for 6. Gayle is slowly getting into his groove here. 6,6 by Gayle off Unadkat. Are we in for Gayle storm tonight? Gayle and Rahul are opening for KXIP while Dhawal Kulkarni with new ball for RR Kings XI Punjab: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 David Miller, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Mandeep Singh, 7 R Ashwin (capt), 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 M Ashwin, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Arshdeep Singh Moises Henriques who was expected to play tonight has suffered an injury during training and has been replaced with David Miller for Kings XI. Arshdeep Singh instead of Sarfaraz Khan. Rajasthan Royals: 1 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Rahul Tripathi, 5 Ashton Turner, 6 Stuart Binny, 7 Jofra Archer, 8 Shreyas Gopal, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Dhawal Kulkarni, 11 Ish Sodhi Change for RR: Ashton Turner makes his IPL debut. Stuart Binny back. Ish Sodhi plays. But Steve Smith is out Royals won the toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. Remember the 'Mankading' row when the last time the two sides met? What we have in store tonight when the match starts at 8 pm.