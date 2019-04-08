IPL 2019: KXIP vs SRH: Live Update: Punjab, Hyderabad eager to return to winning way

Mohali, March 8: Following a batting collapse in their previous game, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to resolve their middle-order woes when they face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash in Mohali on Monday (April 8).

SRH have largely relied on their overseas openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow with their middle-order failing to rise to the occasion when required.

Both SRH and KXIP have six points after three wins from five games but the Hyderabad outfit is placed second in the eight-team standings on account of a superior run-rate. But having suffered defeats in their previous games, both SRH and KXIP would be desperate to get back to winning ways. Who will walk out winner tonight? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds 50 for 1 after 10 overs. Hyderabad need some serious momentum from here. The effect of Mankading? Batsmen are not ready to back up too far when Ashwin is bowling. How Warner backs up at non-striker's end for Mujeeb (head down pitch) vs. how Warner backs up at non-striker's end for Ashwin (head craned back at bowler's hand). pic.twitter.com/diDmlCo6sI — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) April 8, 2019 A run-rate of 4.78 against a Power-packed top order and that too in 9 overs. Incredible. It was excellent effort by Punjab bowlers in the 6-over PP block, conceded just 27 runs. And they picked up the wicket of Bairstow. High quality bowling. The three Punjab bowlers -- Rajpoot, shami and Mujeeb have given nothing away in the four overs. Just a boundary thus far. This is a bit of sedate start by Hyderabad. The pitch does look like a bit sluggish shots are not getting desired dividends and of course the Punjab fielders too have been sharp. Hyderabad must be wanting to avoid another collapse like they had experienced against Mumbai Indians. Jonny Bairstow wanted to chip Mujeeb over midwicket but all he could manage was a tame catch to Ashwin. Out for 1 and Hyderabad are 7/1. Warner and Bairstow opening for Hyderabad while Ankit Rajpoot is the new ball bowler for Punjab Andrew Tye and M Ashwin miss out for Punjab. Mujeeb Rahman and Ankit Rajpoot come in for them. Captain's comments Bhuvneshwar: Middle order is something where we can really improve on. I am really enjoying the captaincy and growing as a player. Ashiwn: We have got two changes, more with respect to the ground. They are quality players we would just try to spin the ball upfront. Kings XI won the toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at Mohali.