IPL 2019: KXIP vs SRH: Live Update: Warner fifty boosts Hyderabad to 150

Mohali, March 8: David Warner made a fine unbeaten 50 to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 150 for 4 over Kings XI Punjab here on Monday (April 8). Following a batting collapse in their previous game, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to resolve their middle-order woes when they face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash in Mohali.

SRH have largely relied on their overseas openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow with their middle-order failing to rise to the occasion when required.

Both SRH and KXIP have six points after three wins from five games but the Hyderabad outfit is placed second in the eight-team standings on account of a superior run-rate. But having suffered defeats in their previous games, both SRH and KXIP would be desperate to get back to winning ways. Who will walk out winner tonight? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds Mandeep is out, holed out to Hooda off Kaul. 140/4 and KXIP need 11 off 6 balls. One more wicket. Miller holed out to Deepak Hooda at long on off sandeep sharma for 1. Mayank wanted to end this in a jiffy. But this time he found Vijay at deep off sandeep sharma. Out for 55. David Miller in the middle A 6 by Mayank off Kaul and followed it up with a single. 50 for Agarwal, his 5th in IPL. Wonderfully paced innings. 100 alliance between Mayank and KL Rahul and it's time for strategic time out. Punjab are 119/1 in 16 overs. DROPPED! Mayank Agarwal has given a life by Yusuf Pathan off Bhuvi. Grassed a sitter.. A 34-ball fifty for KL Rahul. And 100 up for Kings XI. This is getting a mere formality to be completed. Rashid ended his spell 4-0-20-1. A pulled four and a 6 over extra over, inside out shot off Kaul. Lovely from KL Rahul. In full gear here. 69/1 after 10 overs and Punjab are cruising at the moment Rashid Khan back into attack. 50 up for Punjab with a 6 by Mayank Agarwal off Mohammed Nabi Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle. Karnataka mates and off field friends too. Gayle wanted to clobber Rashid Khan but never got distance and elevation, a simple catch to Deepak Hooda and Punjab are 18/1 Gayle smashes Bhuvi for a 90 metre 6. And they are not trying to hang around there, Punjab. Chase begins with Gayle and Rahul opening for Punjab. Bhuvi with ball for Hyderabad. 150 for 4 -- Hyderabad will be happy about that and a big shout out for David Warner who carried the bat for 70. Hooda finished the innings strongly 4,4,6 off shami. Catch in a bit with the chase. Manish Pandey had no other choice than go for shots but shami is too clever for him. Caught in the deep by Karun Nair for 19. 50 stand between Warner and Pandey. Good one too. Warner gets 50 in 49 balls. His slowest this season. A lone battle for the Aussie. First 6 off the match. Warner off Mujeeb, over the bowlers' head. Curran had pinged Pandey on the back leg and umpire Erasmus gave not out. And surprisingly Punjab did not opt for a review. It would have hit the stumps. Middle of off-stump. A boundary for Warner off Ashwin. He is waging a long battle here. Manish Pandey is the new man. Mohammed Nabi backed up too far. And Ashwin stopped Warner's drive and then flicked the ball back on to the stumps. Out for 12 By the way. David Warner became the first batsman to reach 300 run mark in IPL 2019. He took a mere 6 innings for that. A hundred and two fifties. Couple of boundaries in that over by Ashwin -- but Hyderabad require a few more of them. The carrom ball. Vijay wanted to glide that to third man but just a thin edge to KL Rahul behind the stumps. Ashwin is delighted. 50 for 1 after 10 overs. Hyderabad need some serious momentum from here. The effect of Mankading? Batsmen are not ready to back up too far when Ashwin is bowling. How Warner backs up at non-striker's end for Mujeeb (head down pitch) vs. how Warner backs up at non-striker's end for Ashwin (head craned back at bowler's hand). pic.twitter.com/diDmlCo6sI — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) April 8, 2019 A run-rate of 4.78 against a Power-packed top order and that too in 9 overs. Incredible. It was excellent effort by Punjab bowlers in the 6-over PP block, conceded just 27 runs. And they picked up the wicket of Bairstow. High quality bowling. The three Punjab bowlers -- Rajpoot, shami and Mujeeb have given nothing away in the four overs. Just a boundary thus far. This is a bit of sedate start by Hyderabad. The pitch does look like a bit sluggish shots are not getting desired dividends and of course the Punjab fielders too have been sharp. Hyderabad must be wanting to avoid another collapse like they had experienced against Mumbai Indians. Jonny Bairstow wanted to chip Mujeeb over midwicket but all he could manage was a tame catch to Ashwin. Out for 1 and Hyderabad are 7/1. Warner and Bairstow opening for Hyderabad while Ankit Rajpoot is the new ball bowler for Punjab Andrew Tye and M Ashwin miss out for Punjab. Mujeeb Rahman and Ankit Rajpoot come in for them. Captain's comments Bhuvneshwar: Middle order is something where we can really improve on. I am really enjoying the captaincy and growing as a player. Ashiwn: We have got two changes, more with respect to the ground. They are quality players we would just try to spin the ball upfront. Kings XI won the toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at Mohali.