IPL 2019: MI vs KXIP: Live Updates: Centurion Rahul, Gayle power Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai, April 10: KL Rahul made a brilliant unbeaten 100 and Gayle made a forceful fifty to power Punjab to 197/4 against Mumbai Indians. Having won their last three games at home, Kings XI Punjab will now head to Wankhede Stadium to take on Mumbai Indians in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Both teams have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last games. While MI thrashed SRH by 40 runs, KXIP won by six wickets.

Playing at home will obviously be an added advantage for Mumbai as they know the ground conditions well. But the boys need to fire in unison against a quality KXIP outfit and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to lead by example. So, who will emerge winner tonight? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds shami has bowled a nice little spell. Brilliant yorker to get rid of Lad. He is gone for 15 and MI are 28/1 Couple of fours in a row for QDK off Rajpoot. MI need a big hand from him here. Mumbai looked full of intent win this chase despite that 198 run target. Lad's first two scoring shots on his IPL debut have been a 6 and 4. Way to begin Lad! De Kock and debutante siddesh Lad will begin chase for Mumbai while Ankit Rajpoot will handle new ball and first over Kings XI. 197 for 4 in 20 overs, that's where Kings XI Punjab ended up in their innings. 100 for KL Rahul. off 63 Balls. 4th in IPL 2019 -- sanju samson, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner now KL. Impeccable innings too. Rahul blasts Hardik for 6 over extra cover and then for 4 thru the same region. Then a hook for 6 over square leg. 6 over long-on now. Curran gets out while trying to Paddle Bumrah -- an easy catch to De Kock behind the stumps. He's out for 8 and Punjab are 151/4 Curran smashes Bumrah for two fours in a row and Punjab gets to 150 Karun Nair falls. A hoick off Hardik ends with Rahul Chahar. Out for 5 Miller falls to Hardik for 7. strategic time out after 14 overs. Punjab are 121/1. Good platform for a big final bang Look at the numbers of KL Rahul against Mumbai Indians. Awesomeness. KL Rahul certainly loves the MI attack. His last five innings including today read: 68*, 24, 94, 71 and 50*. #IPL2019 — Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) April 10, 2019 Gaylestorm ends for 63. He wanted to slap Behrendorff over mid-wicket but never timed it good, a fine low catch by Krunal Pandya. 50 for Gayle, his 26th in IPL, 100 for MI in 10.2 overs and all those little landmarks came through a 6 by Gayle off Krunal Pandya Rahul Chahar, the leg-spinner, almost kept Gayle silent with 4 dot balls in a row. But he gone slightly fuller and Gayle deposited the ball high into the stands. 17 runs off Hardik's first over -- 14 taken by Gayle -- 6, 4, 4 and two wides and a single to Rahul. Gayle and Rahul are just towelling the Mumbai attack here. One with power and the other through sheer class Gayle smoked a short one from Hardik Pandya over mid-wicket --into the 3rd tier. A chip over cover by Rahul -- Lovely batting WOW shot by Rahul -- pulls Joseph over mid-wicket for 6 50 for Punjab in 6 Power Play overs. Good beginning 23 runs off that Behrendorff over and 22 were taken by Universe Boss -- Gayle -- 6,6,4,6 Another 6 and this time over Mid-wicket by Gayle. 6. And Gayle joins the party. A neat club over long off off Behrendorff Massive 6 by KL Rahul off Alzarri Joseph. A nice little flick Alzaari Joseph into attack. The man with best figures in IPL -- 6/12 against sunrisers hyderabad Bumrah and Behrendroff have been pretty much on the money here. Bumrah into attack now Gayle and Rahul are opening for Punjab while Behrendorff for Mumbai with new ball. Punjab Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, R Ashwin (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami Mumbai Playing XI: Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah Official word from Mumbai camp about Rohit: "Rohit Sharma had suffered right leg muscle spasm yesterday during training. Rohit has recovered significantly in past 24 hours. As a precautionaly measure, Mumbai Indians management has decided to rest Rohit for one match" As Rohit misses out siddesh Lad makes his debut for Mumbai. While Kings XI will miss injured Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair replaces him. Mujeeb too has been left out for Hardus Vilojen. No Rohit today and Kieron Pollard will lead. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the IPL game between Mumbai Indias and Kings XI Punjab and we have 20 minutes for the toss.