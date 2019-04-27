IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Update: RR, SRH look to remain in the mix

Jaipur, April 26: Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (April 27).

At this stage, Royals are more affected than Sunrisers with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who have left for England to join the World Cup camp.

Sunrisers will surely miss the services of their destructive opener and Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who formed the most potent opening pairing alongside David Warner. Which of these wounded teams will emerge winner tonight? The MyKhel Live Update.

Welcome to the MyKhel Live coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It's a must-win game for both the teams and it will start by 8 pm after 7.30 pm toss.