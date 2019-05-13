Cricket

Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh sing rap song from 'Gully Boy' to celebrate Mumbai Indians IPL 2019 triumph - Watch Video

By
Mumbai, May 13: Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 under the leadereship of Rohit Sharma on May 12 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In the battle of two most successful IPL skippers i.e. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, it was MI's captain who came out victorious and lifted the coveted trophy for the record fourth time.

While Dhoni's game awareness is well-documented, Rohit, who has also led the national team as stand-in skipper, has been incredibly successful. In a high-octane final between Mumba Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Rohit shepherded his team exceptionally well to eke out a narrow win by 1 run.

Commenting upon Rohit and Dhoni's captaincy, Mumbai's mentor Sachin Tendulkar said, "I think they (Rohit and Dhoni) are pretty sharp. MS has been leading for a number of years and Rohit has also been incredibly successful. So the ability to read the game and having that peripheral (situational) awareness makes them special captain."

"With MS we have seen his ability to read match situations and even Rohit is proving that (he has that awareness). Both captains are on toes and switched on from ball one," said the Mumbai Indians' 'Icon'.

Mumbai Indians' players celebrated their fourth IPL glory partying with each other. The team's Twitter handle posted a video of Rohit and his IPL teammate Yuvraj Singh dancing and singing along with the rest of the players. The duo were seen reciting the lyrics of the popular Bollywood song from film Gully Boy.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who's acted as the protagonist in the Bollywood flick, too took to Twitter to congratulate Mumbai Indians for their win over three-time champions CSK.

Earlier, Rohit was seen celebrating the win with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and infant daughter Samairah on the field. His daughter has been the lucky charm for the Mumbaikar as his team has won every game where she came.

 
Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 21:20 [IST]
