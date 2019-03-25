IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP: Live Updates: Gayle fifty steers Kings XI

Jaipur, March 25: Chris Gayle made a fine fifty and Sarfaraz Khan made a cheeky 46 as Kings XI Punjab made 184/4 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals.

Steve Smith will the centre of attention when Rajasthan Royals face Kings XI Punjab here at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in an IPL 2019 match. Former Australian captain Smith was banned for a year for his involvement in the Cape Town ball tampering saga last year.

David Warner, who was banned along with Smith, hammered a quick fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and now can Smith follow in the footstep of his teammate? For Royals and Kings this is the first match of IPL 2019 and they would like to get off the block on a winning note.

Both the sides have some exciting cricketers and an eye will be on Chris Gayle too, the Universe Boss who will be coming out in Kings XI uniform. Gayle has been in good nick for West Indies in the recent ODI series. Here's MyKhel Live Updates of the match.

Wicket no 7 down as Gowtham out and two wickets in two balls for Rajpoot and Royals are 164/9 Unadkat is out in the first ball of the final over...164/8 Wicket no 6 down as Archer is run out. And shami bowled a brilliant 19th over, just 6 runs. Wicket no 6 and this time it is Rahul Tripathi. Quite collapse for Royals. stokes hammered a 6 off Mujeeb and got out in the next ball, holding out to substitute Karun Nair at long-off. 157/5. Tide has turned Two wickets in three balls for Curran. smith was sensationally taken by KL Rahul at deep while samson was out to more regulation catch by Ashwin. Curran had a tough night and he has somewhat redeemed it Lovely flick for 6 by smith off Curran, gradually those quick hands and feet are finding the rhythm And smith comes into the crease with required rate tipping over 11. This will be debated for a long time. Ashwin Mankaded Jos Buttler for backing up a bit too far. He is out for 69. But was in the right spirit? Think it over. Ashwin and Mujeeb have done the curtailing job well and the required run rate has now touched 10.5 Meanwhile Ashwin is doing a containing job quite well, bringing in his variations Buttler rams Rajpoot for 4 4 including another scoop shot. Carrom ball does the trick as Ashwin disturbs the woodwork of Rahane for 27 off 20 balls. Much-needed breakthrough Buttler brings up fifty with a 4 off Rajpoot off 29 balls. Top innings Ankit Rajpoot into attack now, a time when Royals are scoring 10 per over Captain Ashwin is into attack now, straightaway after the strategic time out Buttler punishes England teammate Curran 4.4.6.4 -- in all 19 runs and RR have made 64/0 in 6 PP overs Buttler against Curran and immediately a square cut for 4. 50 too up for Royals in 5.1 overs. Buttler and Rahane are going full force here -- 38/0 off 4 overs. Mujeeb ur Rahman into action. It could be a good contest Rahane begins with two boundaries off Curran. Buttler is his partner. sarfaraz ends the innings with a massive 6 off stokes. Kings XI made 184/4. Good score Woah! A Dilscoop by sarfarz off stokes for 4. Even the Englishman enjoyed it Nicholas out for 12, giving a lame catch to Rahane at long on off stokes. 168/4 The big hits are still not coming for Kings XI -- They need a few beefy ones Lovely spell by Jofra Archer comes to an end -- 4-0-17-0. 150 up for Kings XI and they must be eyeing another 20-odd runs in the final two overs. Kings XI need to reach somewhere around 170-175 to challenge the Royals Gayle wanted to put away a nothing ball from stokes over midwicket but somehow he found Tripathi on the ropes. Gayle cannot believe it. He is out for 79 off 47 balls. Kings are 144/3 in 15.5 overs Gayle now wades into Ben stokes with a flurry of boundaries The young sarfaraz playing a nice little role here. Giving maximum strike to Gayle without missing the chance to score runs 100 up for Kings XI in 12.3 overs. sarfaraz Khan, who played for RCB in 2018, brought the mark up with two boundaries off Gowtham 4,4,4,6 Gayle just came into his own against Unadkat. He also crossed 50 in 33 balls. Boss mode is on Gayle has smashed two 4s in quick succession and Kings XI in need of every one of them After 10 overs Kings XI are 68/2. Need a move on from here The pitch has a hint of double-pace and it can test the batsmen Wicket No 2: Agarwal wanted to launch Gowtham over long-off but Kulkarni took a well-judged catch near the boundary line. He is out for 22 and Royals are 60/2 in 8.2 overs. Universe Boss joins the fun with a massive 6 off Gowtham over mid-wicket It was nice pick up shot by Mayank off Undakat, flew over long off for 6 Gayle smoothly glides Unadkat to third man boundary -- a 4 after nearly 5 overs. But the run rate is still 5.7 We are in the 7th over and Kings XI have so far managed just 3 fours and a six Archer is having a good bit of overs here. 2 overs for 2 runs and that too against Gayle and Agarwal Jofra Archer into attack. Mind you, he is pushing for a selection to England team and he is seriously quick 4000 IPL runs for Chris Gayle, fastest batsman to do so. Mayank Agarwal is new man and he immediately makes a presence, carting Karnataka mate K Gowtham for a 6. A slight away movement from Kulkarni and Rahul edged behind the wicket and smart take by Jos Buttler, the wicketkeeper. KL Rahul began with a creamy cover driven 4 off Dhawal Kulkarni. Good beginning for Kings XI Toss: Rajasthan Royals won and they have elected to bowl first. And Gayle needs 6 more runs to become fastest to 6000 runs in IPL It's toss time in Jaipur Ashton Turner will be unavailable for the match tonight. Turner the man who battered India at Mohali in the 4th ODI. Focus will also be on Ashwin and Rahane. Both are out of scheme as far as ODIs and T20s are concerned. But they might like to press their case through a good IPL 2019. Welcome to MyKhel Live coverage of the IPL game between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. All eyes will be on smith, the former Australian captain.