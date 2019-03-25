IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP: Live Updates: Royals, Kings look to get off the block with win

Jaipur, March 25: Steve Smith will the centre of attention when Rajasthan Royals face Kings XI Punjab here at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in an IPL 2019 match. Former Australian captain Smith was banned for a year for his involvement in the Cape Town ball tampering saga last year.

David Warner, who was banned along with Smith, hammered a quick fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and now can Smith follow in the footstep of his teammate? For Royals and Kings this is the first match of IPL 2019 and they would like to get off the block on a winning note.

Both the sides have some exciting cricketers and an eye will be on Chris Gayle too, the Universe Boss who will be coming out in Kings XI uniform. Gayle has been in good nick for West Indies in the recent ODI series. Here's MyKhel Live Updates of the match.

Auto Refresh Feeds Welcome to MyKhel Live coverage of the IPL game between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. All eyes will be on smith, the former Australian captain.