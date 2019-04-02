IPL 2019: RR vs RCB: Live Updates: Parthiv guides Royal Challengers to 158

Jaipur, April 2: Parthiv Patel made a fine fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 158/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Laggards Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to log their first win of the season and get their campaign back of track before its too late, when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday (April 2).
Both Royals and RCB have lost their opening three encounters and find themselves at the bottom of the table. Owing to better net run rate Royals are above RCB who succumbed to a mammoth 118-run defeat on Sunday and are at the foot of the heap. Royals too, were defeated by Chennai Super Kings though they gave a good fight going down. Which of these teams can effect a turnaround tonight? Follow MyKhel Live Update.
Eventful over by Navdeep saini. Kohli dropped Rahane at first slip. Then Englishman Buttler hammered two fours in a row.
RR begin chase with Buttler and Rahane out in the middle
RCB made 158/4. Can they defend it? Remember Royals do not have sanju today because of an injury
WICKET NO 4: Parthiv Patel c Rahane b Archer 67 and RCB are 127/4 .. Moeen Ali is the new man
RCB will require some big hits from here on 125/3 with three overs to go. They need something around 160
Excellent spell by shreyas gopal 4-0-12-3.
50 for Parthiv Patel off 29 balls. Excellent innings.
Parthiv gets the first 6 off the match -- a pull of Ben stokes
shreyas gopal on fire. His figures stand at 3/7 now. Hetmyer was the last one to go edging to Buttler behind the wicket. RCB are 73/3
After 10 overs RCB are 73/2. Hetmyer and Parthiv are at crease. These two need to string together a decent partnership.
WICKET NO 2: De Villiers fell to leggie shreyas gopal for 13 and RCB are 71/2 and it is strategic time out
Meanwhile, RCB have crossed 50 with 4 by ABD off Gopal
Kohli went for an expansive drive off leggie shreyas gopal, left too much gap and the ball crashed his stumps. Kohli gone for 23 and RCB are 49/1
Good use of Power Play by RCB -- 48 runs without losing a wicket.
2 fours in a row by Parthiv off Archer. And this is also RCB's highest opening stand of IPL 2019
RCB looking good here scoring over 7 per over
RCB made a bright start, taking 10 runs off the first over with Kohli opening with Parthiv
CHANGEs RR: Sanju Samson is injured, Stuart Binny comes in. Varun Aaron in for Jaydev Unadkat. RCB: Akshdeep Nath, Navdeep Saini and Marcus Stoinis in for RCB. Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme are out.
It's toss time at Jaipur
Marcus stoinis will play for RCB tonight then.
Hello folks, this will be Virat Kohli's 100th match as RCB captain. Will be there be good a turn for him
Welcome to MyKhel live updates of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two teams yet to find a win. Whose night this will be? RR or RCB?
