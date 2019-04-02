IPL 2019: RR vs RCB: Live Updates: Royals, Royal Challengers eager to arrest the slide

Jaipur, April 2: Laggards Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to log their first win of the season and get their campaign back of track before its too late, when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday (April 2).

Both Royals and RCB have lost their opening three encounters and find themselves at the bottom of the table. Owing to better net run rate Royals are above RCB who succumbed to a mammoth 118-run defeat on Sunday and are at the foot of the heap. Royals too, were defeated by Chennai Super Kings though they gave a good fight going down. Which of these teams can effect a turnaround tonight? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds CHANGEs RR: Sanju Samson is injured, Stuart Binny comes in. Varun Aaron in for Jaydev Unadkat. RCB: Akshdeep Nath, Navdeep Saini and Marcus Stoinis in for RCB. Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme are out. It's toss time at Jaipur Marcus stoinis will play for RCB tonight then. Marcus Stoinis receives his @RCBTweets cap from the Skipper @imVkohli #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/oNvZtHYu9N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2019 Hello folks, this will be Virat Kohli's 100th match as RCB captain. Will be there be good a turn for him Welcome to MyKhel live updates of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two teams yet to find a win. Whose night this will be? RR or RCB?