Cricket

IPL 2019: SRH vs RR: Live Updates: Sunrisers, Rajasthan Royals eye maiden win

Sunrisers, Rajasthan Royals eye maiden win
Sunrisers, Rajasthan Royals eye maiden win

Hyderabad, March 29: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals would look to score their maiden win in the IPL 2019 after dishing out contrasting performances in their defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

Hyderabad batted well before succumbing to the Andre Russell onslaught while Royals suffered a disappointing collapse against Kings XI. Both Hyderabad and Royals have lot to gain from this match and we will also see Steve Smith and David Warner coming face-to-face on Friday night (March 29).

While Warner had a good outing, Smith looked a bit rusty in the first match, struggling for his range. And he would like to change that. Here's MyKhel Live Updates of the match between Hyderabad and Royals.

05:14 pm

Welcome to MyKhel Live coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The match scheduled for an 8 pm beginning at Uppal stadium, Hyderabad. Stay with us for all updates and other info about this match.

    Friday, March 29, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
