IPL 2020: IPL All Stars match gets postponed

A report in Mumbai Mirror said the powers that be have informed the franchises informally that the All Star Game has been postponed.

Earlier, the game was scheduled to play between teams belonging to South and Western India- Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad - locking horns with teams from North and East - Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals.

"It is at least not happening before the start of the IPL," the newspaper quoted an official from a South franchise. A north team official said the BCCI has not communicated to them about the match. The BCCI has recently released the IPL 2020 league phase schedule but there was not mention of the All Star Game in it.