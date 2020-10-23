IPL 2020: CSK vs MI, Match 41 Updates: Rahul Chahar, Boult-Bumrah rattle Super Kings; CSK 7 down

Sharjah, October 23: Chennai Super Kings are expected to try out a few of their younger players as they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match here on Friday (October 23).

Though skipper MS Dhoni conceded after the loss against Rajasthan Royals that the season might be already over them, CSK can still get to 14 points if they win their remaining four games, giving them an outside chance of making the play-offs.

As head coach Stephen Fleming pointed out, the ageing squad may have finally "run out of juice" after doing well over the past two seasons when they won in 2018 and reached the final the following year. Things have gone pear-shaped for CSK since their win over MI in the tournament opener on November 19.

The team's persistence with a struggling Kedar Jadhav has come in for a lot of flak and it needs to be seen if he makes way for either N Jagadeesan or Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, they would be up against a formidable MI side which won five games in a row before Kings XI Punjab halted the juggernaut, turning the tables in a double Super Over on Sunday night.

The four-time IPL champions have been in ominous form and the varied bowling attack could prove a challenge for the CSK batters, who are low on confidence.

Here are the updates from the match between MI and CSK:

Auto Refresh Feeds Wicket! Another wicket for Rahul Chahar as he gets rid of his cousin Deepak Chahar for a duck. De Kock stumps him out as Deepak was looking to slog sweep him. CSK - 43/7 in 8.5 overs, CSK are imploding now. SIX & Wicket! Rahul Chahar come back strongly after being hit for a maximum by MSD. Dhoni (16) edges on the next ball and QDK takes the catch. CSK - 30/6 in 6.4 overs. Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja (7) tries to get a boundary towards on-side but Krunal Pandya takes a simple catch. Boult gets his third wicket and CSK lose their fifth. CSK - 21/5 in 5.2 overs. I can’t believe what’s happening... #CSKvMI #score #Sharjah — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020 Krunal Pandya has been brought into the attack by Pollard in the 5th over and he concedes just 3 runs from it. CSK - 21/4 after 5 overs. 4,0,4,1,4,0! 13 runs came from that over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and CSK reach 18/4 after 4 overs. Wicket! Faf du Plessis edges Boult and QdK takes a simple catch. CSK are 3/4 in 2.5 overs. What a start this has been for CSK? Wicket!! Bumrah strikes again and this time N Jagadeesan is caught at slip on the first ball by Suryakumar Yadav. CSK - 3/3 in 1.5 overs. The Yellow Army is in deep trouble. WICKET!! Jasprit Bumrah strikes in his first over itself. Rayudu is beaten by the bouncer as he gets hit on the gloves and QDK takes simple catch. CSK - 3/2 in 1.4 overs. Wicket and a maiden over from Boult! He's once again struck with the new ball for MI. CSK are already under pressure in their must-win game. Wicket! Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) is trapped in front by Trent Boult and CSK lose their fist wicket in the first over. MI, however, had to take DRS to get the wicket. CSK 0/1 off 0.5 overs. Imran Tahir finally gets a chance to play in this IPL season. #ParasakthiExpress all set for departure at Platform No. 99. 😍🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/JoqD8asgpE — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020 Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah MS Dhoni: Last game we played here the wicket played slightly better in the second innings, so not much of a problem. Once we landed here we had a 14-day break and before that we had a seven day-camp in Chennai and once we're here it became slightly difficult with the quarantine and there were a few phases where game went out of our hands and the batting wasn't also upto the mark, It happens in cricket and there are quite a few reasons for why we haven't been upto the mark. Three changes for us. Kieron Pllaord: We are gonna bowl first. Don't expect the wicket to change much and hopefully there's some dew. We want to qualify to the playoffs first and we still have to come out and play good cricket. We have spoken about areas we need it improve and we want to execute them in the middle tonight. Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. Only change we have is Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit. Toss Update: MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard wins toss, invites MS Dhoni to bat first. Big Update! Rohit Sharma - MI - skipper misses the game. Kieron Pollard to lead the side today. MSD with HP! Going the #Thala way! 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/K5PGGoo3mB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020 Pitch report by Kumara Sangakkara and Murali Kartik: Never been a blade of grass for the 20 years I have seen this pitch, so batting becomes easy and the bowling becomes hard. With new ball, the fast bowlers will have to bowl that 8-metre back-of-the-length and not into the wicket. You need to slide it through low and get that quick skid so that the batsman finds it difficult to get under the ball. For spinners, it's very much the same as fast bowlers. Death bowling becomes really important on this wicket and Mumbai, it's very strange they haven't bowled as many yorkers as CSK and they will be very confident of executing those straight yorkers and for CSK, it's concentrating on their strength: the wide yorkers have gone for very little runs and they really need to execute that well. Team that wins the toss would want to bat first.