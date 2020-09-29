IPL 2020: Dailyhunt gives CSK fans a chance to win cool team merchandise

This partnership manifests as an exclusive hub on the Dailyhunt platform, giving users access to original CSK content packed with team photos, vignettes and videos. CSK Originals went live on Dailyhunt on 19th September and will continue to entertain through a six-month duration until 30th March 2021.

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Dailyhunt said, "Sweet first victories deserve their attention and due. With spirits soaring high after their first game, we can't think of a better way to salute Chennai Super Kings' passion and never-say-die attitude - than bringing the best of cricket to the best in content. This first-in-an-IPL opportunity is sure to be a fan favourite keeping users absolutely up to date and entertained."

Earlier this month, Dailyhunt also launched its made-in-India, short-video app 'Josh'. Josh, a rich and diverse representation of India's youth and the content that drives them, will allow short-video consumers and creators across Bharat to enjoy this collaboration too.

The app (has) also launched a CSK contest on 28th September 2020 to keep the user josh running high and wide. Winners of this contest stand the chance to win authentic CSK merchandise worth INR 1 lakh.

KS Viswanathan, CEO, CSK said, "This exciting partnership with Dailyhunt will enable exclusive CSK content reach far and wide. Being a franchise that values its fan base, we want our supporters to be up to date about the team."