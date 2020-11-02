IPL 2020: India's domestic T20 league drawing higher average viewership than Premier League in UK

The BCCI utilised the window created by postponement of T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia due to the pandemic. One of the biggest domestic T20 league is nearing its crescendo but the top four finalists are yet to be decided. The level of competition between all eight teams this year on the pitches of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi enthralled one and all.

As the tournament is being held behind closed doors, the viewership of the tournament on television and live streaming platforms was bound to scale new heights. The cash-rich league broke viewership records not just in India but also overseas.

The domestic T20 tournament is gaining popularity across England and this year was no different. As per reports, IPL 2020 is more popular than ever in the UK, with more than 250,000 people watching each game on average in the past two weeks.

The latest figures from BARB (Broadcasters Audience Research Board) suggest the IPL is actually more popular than the Premier League's controversial new Pay Per View scheme.

Cricket has always been the second favourite to the Premier League in the UK, but research from Cricket Bet India suggests the IPL has never been more popular, with Sky Sports Cricket drawing in 1,797,000 live viewers from October 12-18 - an average of 256,714 per day and a reach of well over 3,000,000 people over the whole month.

In 2019, the IPL peaked at 211,000 outside of international fixtures - showing a significant increase in popularity this year.

The IPL, which heads towards the play-offs over the next couple of days before the final on November 10, has even performed better than the early PPV matches hosted on Sky Sports Box Office.

However, Sky's regular football matches still pulled in huge audiences that dominated the UK channels, with Manchester United v Chelsea on Saturday 24 October pulling in an average audience of 1,700,000.

The IPL still has a way to go to catch up to the overall value and popularity of the PL, but as discussed in Cricket Bet India's study, it's current rate of growth (11% year-on-year) makes it one of the fastest-growing brands on the planet.