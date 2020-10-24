IPL 2020: KKR vs DC: Match updates: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals eye victory

Cricket
By

Bengaluru, October 24: The Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will go face to face on Saturday (October 24) in an IPL 2020 match. Both the teams will be eager to score a win but with a different purpose in mind.

Delhi Capitals need a win and it can put them in the IPL 2020 play-offs for sure. They now have 14 points, and a win will swell their pointst tally to 16, good enough to seal a play-off berth.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders require a win to stay relevant in the race to the play-offs. They will not be out of contention even if they lose today, but advancing to the play-offs will be that much more tough for them, shackling them in the head-spinning mathematical calculations. They have 10 points from as many games.

So, who will achieve their aim? Follow MyKhel's Live match updates here.

01:04 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the IPL 2020 match between DC and KKR. It will be an explosive one. Keep an eye. Toss is at 3 PM IST.

Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
