IPL 2020: Match 15: RCB vs RR: Match Updates: Robin Uthappa departs as RR sink deeper

Bengaluru, October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the explosive Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 3), the first day game of the tournament as the weekend double headers gets underway.

The Royal Challengers have shown some grit in the IPL 13, even winning a Super Over contest usually impregnable Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, the Royals started off the tournament in a blazing fashion, positing two totals in excess of 200 before Kolkata Knight Riders clipped their wings.

The match has all trappings of a thriller with both RCB and RR having explosive players in their ranks right from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith. Catch all the action here with MyKhel Updates.

Auto Refresh Feeds Chahal is back into attack. 89 for 4 in 14 overs are RR. Can they do that death overs charge? Riyan Parag smashes Zampa for a four. RR need some fire here to reach a fight-able total. Uthappa wanted to clear long off but all he could manage was a simple catch. Out for 17 and RR are 70/4. An 84M six by Lomror. The RR need a few more of them today. 50 up for RR in 8 overs. They have lost three wickets. Robin Uthappa will have to summon all his experience here for RR. Mahipal Lomror is new man, first game in the IPL 2020. Eventful passage. Two wickets in quick succession. Buttler and Samson are out. 31/3. RCB firmly on top. Smith drags an Udana inswinger back to his stumps. Out! First six of the match. Buttler hoicks Udana over mid-wicket and he follows that with a four. Washington Sundar is the other new ball bowler. He has done well in Power Play segment. 9 runs off the first over with couple of fours. Match is about to start. Jos Buttler and Steve Smith are opening for RR. Isuru Udana is handling the first over for RCB. RCB are going ahead with the same XI. RR have made one change -- Mahipal Lomror comes in for Ankit Rajpoot. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and they are predictably batting. There will be this small battle between Virat Kohli, who is not been in good touch in IPL 2020, and RR leggie Shreyas Gopal. Watch out. So, will we see Ben Stokes soon in RR uniform? Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE? ✈️👀#HallaBol — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 3, 2020 Here's a reminder: The toss is at 3 PM IST and the match starts at 3.30 PM IST. Welcome everyone to MyKhel's Match Updates coverage of the encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. This is the first day game of the IPL 2020 as weekend double headers, a total of 10, gets underway today.