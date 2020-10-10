IPL 2020: Match 25: CSK vs RCB Match updates: Bangalore win toss, elect to bat

Bengaluru, October 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 10). The path in front of them is clear. Both need win. Royal Challengers were beaten by Delhi Capitals quite comprehensively, while the Super Kings squandered a chance to beat Kolkata Knight Riders, going down by 10 runs.

In that sense, this match is quite vital for both Royal Challengers and Super Kings. The Virat Kohli-led side has six points and a win will sustain them among the top four. Chennai under MS Dhoni has 4 points and a win will give them a chance to enter top four, and a defeat will add pressure on them.

So, who will emerge winner from this contest?

CSK Playing X for the day: 1 Shane Watson, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 N Jagadeesan, 5 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Karn Sharma N Jagadeesan replaces Kedar Jadhav. RCB 11 for the day: 1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 AB de Villiers (wk), 5 Gurkeerat singh, 6 Washington Sundar,7 Shivam Dube, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Isuru Udana, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal Chris Morris replaces Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat replaces Siraj. RCB have won the toss, and they are batting first against CSK. Welcome to the match between RCB and CSK, the old foes. Toss is half an hour away. This could be an exciting contest.