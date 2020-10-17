IPL 2020: Match 33: RR vs RCB: Match updates: Bangalore, Rajasthan eye quick turnaround

Bengaluru, October 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns on Saturday (October 17, 3.30 PM) in the IPL 2020 and both the teams will be eager to effect a quick turnaround.

Royal Challengers were beaten by Kings XI Punjab in their last match, while the Royals went down to Delhi Capitals from a winning position. The winners can join Mumbai Indians in the 12-point club and that much closer to the IPL 2020 play-offs, perhaps as close as one more win.

RCB had done some tactical blunders in the last match like holding back AB de Villiers that robbed them lot of momentum against Punjab. RR was on the way to a win against Delhi but cracked against the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje to get defeated by 13 runs.

So, who will blink first on Saturday? Follow MyKhel Match updates of the game between RCB and RR.

