IPL 2020: MI, DC, SRH, DC qualify in play-offs: All you need to about Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and IPL Final

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 3) thrashed defending champions Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets and became the fourth team to qualify for the play-offs. Thanks to their emphatic victory over MI, SRH climbed to the third position in the points table and the displaced Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the fourth spot.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL 2020 STATS

SRH have finally picked up the momentum as they have beaten all three other sides that qualified in their last three matches. They first defeated Delhi Capitals by 88 runs, then prevailed over RCB by 5 wickets and ended the league stage with a staggering 10 wicket win over MI.

Mumbai Indians - who are the defending champions - finished at the top of the standings in back-to-back seasons. The Rohit Sharma-led side were the table-toppers at the end of the league stage in IPL 2019 season as well.

Teams which made it to the IPL 2020 play-offs:

1. Mumbai Indians - 18 points (9 wins, 5 losses)

2. Delhi Capitals - 16 points (8 wins, 6 losses)

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14 points (7 wins, 7 losses)

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 points (7 wins, 7 losses)

Sunrisers have a better net run rate (0.608) as compared to RCB's -0.172, hence the David Warner-led Orange Army finished third in the standings.

Teams to reach IPL semi-finals/knockouts on most consecutive occasions:

10 - Chennai Super Kings (2008-2015, 2018-2019)

06 - Mumbai Indians (2010-2015)

05* - Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016-2020)

All you need to know about Play-offs:

Qualifier 1: The top two ranked teams in the points table will now clash on Thursday (November 5) in Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in Q-1.

Eliminator: The third and fourth-ranked teams i.e. SRH and RCB will clash with each other on Friday (November 6) in the Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Qualifier 2: The winner of the Eliminator will face the losing side of the Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on Sunday (November 8) in Abu Dhabi.

FINAL: The FINAL WILL BE HELD AT DUBAI INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM ON TUESDAY (NOVEMBER 10) BETWEEN WINNERS OF Q1 AND Q2.

Timings: All the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

TV Channels: StarSports Network

Live Streaming: Disney Hotstar+VIP.