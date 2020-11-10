IPL 2020 Prize Money: Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in Final: How much money winners, runners-up will bag?

The two teams have been the most consistent sides in the tournament and overcame all odds to book a berth in the finals. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians - who are the defending champions - would be aiming to lift their fifth title of the T20 extravaganza. While Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will be eager to get their franchise's name etched on the trophy as the winners.

IPL is known as one of the most lucrative domestic T20 leagues in the world and every cricketer wishes to be a part of this cash-rich tournament to rake in the moolah and recognition in the cricketing circuit.

The BCCI also ensures that the franchises get rewarded handsomely and the prize money for the tournament is always been subject of discussion. This year too, despite being hit badly by the COVID19 pandemic, the board will felicitate the players, as well as the franchises, with decent prize money. Although, the prize money for this year has been halved, due to obvious reasons.

Last year, the BCCI distributed Rs 32.5 crores as part of the prize money to be distributed among the winner and the runners-up. Winners Mumbai Indians received a sum of Rs 20 crore while the runners-up Chennai Super Kings took away Rs 12.5 crore.

A BCCI notification explaining the prize money for the thirteenth edition of the tournament was quoted by PTI as saying: "The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost-cutting measures. The champions will get ₹10 crores instead of ₹20 crores. The runners-up will get ₹6.25 crore instead of ₹12.5 crores."

The two losing qualifiers i.e. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will now get Rs 4.375 crores each.

However, there's still no update on the prize money the Orange Cap winner (most runs) and Purple Cap winner (most wickets) will be receiving. The BCCI will also be awarding prize money to the Emerging player of the tournament, the most valuable player of the season, and the super striker of the season. The amount for these awards have also not been disclosed.