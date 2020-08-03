IPL 2020: Protests simmer after BCCI retains Chinese company Vivo as IPL title sponsor

But now several voices have been raised against having Vivo as the title sponsor in the wake of the present India-China stand-off. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, expressing their protest against BCCI's decision.

Amit Shah has been tested positive for Covid 19 and has been recuperating in a hospital. "We are constrained to bring to your kind notice the recent decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retain Chinese company VIVO as its title sponsor for IPL to be held in Dubai," reads the letter by Praveen Khandelwal, the CAIT national general secretary as reported by the Print.

"At a time when Chinese aggression on Indian borders in last month gave much rise to the sentiments of people of India against China and the Union Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is espousing his call for 'vocal for local' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', the decision of the BCCI runs contrary to the broad policy of the government," said the letter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too has hit out at the BCCI's decision to continue to have Vivo as the title sponsor of IPL 2020. "BCCI/IPL governing council has decided to retain all sponsors including the big Chinese ones. I feel bad for those idiots who threw their Chinese made TVs off their balconies only to see this happen," Abdullah wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"Chinese cellphone makers will continue as title sponsors of the IPL while people are told to boycott Chinese products. It's no wonder China is thumbing it's nose at us when we are so confused about how to handle Chinese money/investment/sponsorship/advertising," he said.

Ashwani Mahajan, national convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate body, too slammed the move. "Indian Premier League (IPL) is a business & those running this biz are insensitive towards the nation and it's security concerns. Whole world is boycotting China, IPL is sheltering them. They should understand that nothing is above nation, not even cricket. Ppl may #BoycottIPL," he wrote on his Twitter handle.