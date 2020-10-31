IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH, Match 52 Updates: Sunrisers win toss, elect to bowl first

Dubai, October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 31). A will certainly place Royal Challengers in the play-offs bracket, while a defeat will force them to resort to some late tournament mathematics.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad will have to win this match at least to have a semblance of chance of entering the play-offs. If they win they will have 12 points from 13 games and will remain in the race for play-offs. In case they go down, then the chances of entering play-offs will diminish that much.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad. But it would be easier said than done since SRH are brimming with confidence after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals.

So, here's MyKhel Live Blog for the match between RCB and SRH. Follow for details.

Auto Refresh Feeds Toss: SRH won and they are bowling first. Will Navdeep Saini play today after suffering a webbing injury? Toss is a little over 5 minutes from now. Stay tuned? Welcome to MyKhel Live Coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2020 match No: 52. Toss will be at 7 PM IST.