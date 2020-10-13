Cricket
IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant to miss more than two matches due to grade 1 tear - reports

By
Bengaluru, October 13: Another blow for Delhi Capitals as wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is reportedly set to miss more than a couple of matches due to an injury.

Just a day after pacer Ishant Sharma was ruled out of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals may have been hit with another injury as their wicketkeeper-batsman, who was initially set to miss a week of action, could be out for longer.

According to a report in ANI, Pant has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring tear and is likely to be sidelined for longer than first believed.

"He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we hope he gets fit quickly," a DC source told ANI.

Pant suffered the injury during Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on October 9 and missed the next match, against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 11).

IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Ishant Sharma ruled out of IPL 2020, Delhi capitals eye these 3 pacers

While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had said he was not sure about Pant's availability after the game against Mumbai Indians, the DC management had called it soreness due to a hamstring pull. Iyer had said the team doctor has advised at least one week's rest for Pant.

Apart from Sharma and Pant, Delhi also had two more injuries to contend with earlier in the season. While Ravichandran Ashwin, who seemed to have suffered a shoulder injury, returned to action after missing a few games, fellow spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the tournament with a tendon injury.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 20:51 [IST]
