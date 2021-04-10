Cricket
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match 2 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl first

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match 2 Live Updates: Dhoni’s experienced side to take on Pant’s power-packed Capitals

Bengaluru, April 10: The second match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Chennai Super Kings take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 10).

While the Capitals enjoyed their best season in the last edition, with a runner-up finish, the Super Kings endured their worst campaign, missing out on a playoff berth for the first time.

On paper the Delhi outfit boasts of a stronger line-up, but one and all know what the MS Dhoni-led side is capable of on a good day.

The Dhoni-led side will need to get off to a strong start after their forgettable season in the previous edition. It will be a match of experience vs youth. While the former India skipper will be heading the CSK line-up, opposite him will be a much-younger captain, who is currently creating ripples in the Indian national team.

Moreover, all eyes will be on Pant, who was handed the captaincy role after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire season due to injury.

With an.experienced CSK line-up set to take on a strong Delhi squad, the second match of the 14th edition of the IPL is set to be a cracker of a contest.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match.

07:00 pm

Heads is the call and Rishabh Pant wins the toss. Pant opts to bowl first

07:00 pm

It's time for the toss. Both Dhoni and Pant out in the middle. The duo share a laugh while they wait for the coin toss

06:57 pm

It's a Curran vs Curran affair tonight. And Sam Curran rightly puts it "Mum will be nervous tonight!"

06:49 pm

Meanwhile in the Capitals camp, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran handed maiden DC cap. While Dhawan hands Curran his cap, Woakes gets his cap from captain Pant

06:48 pm

Special cap for Amit Mishra. Mishra receives his cap from coach Ricky Ponting as he is set to play his 100th T20 for the Delhi franchise.

06:35 pm

The young Rishabh Pant is set for his first captaincy stint. Will he be able to start off his new role on a winning note.

06:32 pm

Half an hour to go for the toss at the Wankhede Stadium. Both sides will have a lot to ponder on about their playings XIs as both will be missing key players due to quarantine.

06:25 pm

In the head-to-head count MSD's side hold the advantage over the Capitals

05:57 pm

One hour to go for the toss at Wankhede. While we wait for the match to get underway, here's a question to ponder. Will DC's new recruit Steve Smith, find a place in today's line-up? Stay tuned for the toss and pitch update!

05:20 pm

After defending champions Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on the opening day of the Indian Premier League, it is time for the second match of the 14th edition to get underway. While the presence of former skipper MS Dhoni makes the match the most-awaited one at the onset of the season, the match promises to be a cracker of a contest. The Dhoni vs Pant contest surely promised to be an interesting match.

Match 2 April 10 2021, 07:30 PM
Saturday, April 10, 2021, 17:16 [IST]
