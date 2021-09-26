IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR, Match 38 Live Updates: Morgan & Co. look to stop CSK juggernaut

MS Dhoni-led CSK are coming from back-to-back victories in the second phase of the tournament while Eoin Morgan's KKR have also witnessed a turnaround after a forgettable first half with emphatic wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) - teams CSK also defeated.

Wins against RCB and MI pushed KKR to the fourth spot and brought themselves into play-off contention after their fourth win with 8 points and a better net run rate on board. CSK went to the top of the table following their seventh win of the season in 9 matches with 14 points, a win over KKR will help the Yellow Brigade qualify to the play-offs.

The biggest positive for both the teams is the performance of their youngsters.

Head-to-head

In the 24 meetings between the two teams so far in IPL, CSK have enjoyed an edge over KKR with 15 wins. Knight Riders have registered 8 wins over Chennai while one match ended with no result.

However, the two teams were involved in some of the most exciting contests in the history of the league. In the last 5 meetings between them, Super Kings have registered 4 wins with 3 of those victories came chasing and one when batting first. In their most recent meeting, CSK defeated KKR in a high-scoring thriller as Morgan's side fell 18 runs short of CSK total of 220.

Last year, Kolkata defeated Chennai at the same venue by 10 runs in the first fixture while in the reverse fixture at Dubai, CSK defeated KKR by 6 wickets.

