IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Match 12 Live Updates: Samson’s Royals take on Dhoni’s Super Kings

Mumbai, April 19: It's the battle of the keeper-captains once again as the master Mahendra Singh Dhoni faces a pupil in Sanju Samson when Chennai Super Kings clash with Rajasthan Royals in Match 12 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19).

While MS Dhoni-led CSK come into tonight's match on the back of an emphatic win, Samson's Royals also head into the contest after a morale boosting victory.

After losing their season opener to Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets, CSK bounced back in style as they absolutely destroyed Punjab Kings to seal a six-wicket win. Similarly, Royals too bounced back after suffering a campaign opening 4-run loss to PBKS as they beat DC by 3 wickets.

It was two Indian medium pacers that stole the show when these two sides were last in action in IPL 2021 with CSK's Deepak Chahar (4 for 13) and Jaydev Unadkat (3 for 15) guiding their sides to wins.

Both teams have won one of their two games played so far this season and will look to continue the winning run at the Wankhede, which has seen some high-scoring games already. However, teams will be wary of how the wicket plays and especially the dew factor as well.

Here myKhel brings you the live updates of IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Match 12: