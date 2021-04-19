Cricket
IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Match 12 Live Updates: Samson’s Royals take on Dhoni’s Super Kings

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai, April 19: It's the battle of the keeper-captains once again as the master Mahendra Singh Dhoni faces a pupil in Sanju Samson when Chennai Super Kings clash with Rajasthan Royals in Match 12 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19).

While MS Dhoni-led CSK come into tonight's match on the back of an emphatic win, Samson's Royals also head into the contest after a morale boosting victory.

After losing their season opener to Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets, CSK bounced back in style as they absolutely destroyed Punjab Kings to seal a six-wicket win. Similarly, Royals too bounced back after suffering a campaign opening 4-run loss to PBKS as they beat DC by 3 wickets.

It was two Indian medium pacers that stole the show when these two sides were last in action in IPL 2021 with CSK's Deepak Chahar (4 for 13) and Jaydev Unadkat (3 for 15) guiding their sides to wins.

Both teams have won one of their two games played so far this season and will look to continue the winning run at the Wankhede, which has seen some high-scoring games already. However, teams will be wary of how the wicket plays and especially the dew factor as well.

Here myKhel brings you the live updates of IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Match 12:

06:42 pm

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are closing in on milestones ahead of tonight's match.

06:34 pm

Win the toss and bowl first has been the trend this season at the batting friendly Wankhede. Will that pattern continue tonight as well?

06:25 pm

For CSK, it was Moeen Ali who got the runs, but it was Deepak Chahar's 4 for 13 that did the damage to their opposition. Will the Indian pacer carry his form and rhythm to tonight's games as well?

06:12 pm

While Jaydev Unadkat was the star with the ball when Royals won their last match, it was David Miller's fifty and Chris Morris' late cameo that got them over the line.

06:01 pm

The last time these two sides met in IPL 2020, Jos Buttler was the top performer with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls. Will he be CSK's obstacle once again?

05:39 pm

Will the teams make any changes to their winning combinations? Will CSK hand Robin Uthappa his debut? Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be given a chance by RR? All questions will be answered at the toss, which is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.

05:25 pm

The Royals are super pumped up for the Battle Royale, which starts at 7.30 PM IST at the Wankhede.

05:15 pm

Of the five games played at the Wankhede, four have gone in the favour of a chasing team, while the one time a team defended, it was by a narrow margin. So, the trend of chasing won't change for now especially with dew playing a huge factor in the second innings.

05:01 pm

It's advantage Chennai Super Kings when it comes to head-to-head stats as Dhoni's men have won 14 of 23 matches in IPL against Rajasthan Royals. However, RR did the double over CSK last season and will hope to keep that streak intact.

04:50 pm

Both sides come into tonight's clash after confidence boosting wins. While CSK beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets and 26 balls to spare, RR beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in a last over finish.

04:44 pm

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to lead Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time when his team take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

04:40 pm

Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live updates of Match 12 of IPL 2021 and it's another edition of the battle of keeper-captains at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 16:38 [IST]
