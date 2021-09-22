Cricket
IPL 2021: DC vs SRH Stats and Records Preview: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Saha eye big milestones

By
Dubai, September 22: Delhi Capitals will restart their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday (September 22).

For the record, Delhi under Rishabh Pant is placed on top of the table with 12 points while the Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed eighth on the list with just two points from 7 games.

A win here can push Delhi Capitals very close to a play-off berth while a win will not necessarily make any massive change for Sunrisers under Kane Williamson but they can stay afloat for some more time. But a defeat will almost certainly close the doors on their play-off aspirations.

Above those calculations, the match is also a chance for players from either side to achieve some personal milestones. Here's MyKhel takes a look at a few of them.

The Sunrisers hold a clear edge over Delhi Capitals winning 11 of the 19 matches played between these teams. Delhi have won 8 matches. In the UAE also, Hyderabad team has won 3 matches out of the total four played between them.

In the last five matches in IPL 2021, DC won four of them while lost one match to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Interestingly, the last time DC met SRH the match ended in a tie with the both sides scoring 159 runs each. But the Delhi side under Rishabh Pant won the match in Super Over.

On the contrary, the Hyderabad outfit have won just 1 match in their last five outings. Their lone win came against Punjab Kings.

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals will become first player to play 100 matches for his team in the IPL

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra needs 5 more wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL. Mishra now has 166 wickets and is placed second behind Lasith Malinga who has 170 wickets. The Sri Lankan legend has retired from all forms of cricket.

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha needs 13 more runs to complete 2000 runs in IPL.

2. Delhi Capitals middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane needs 59 runs to complete 4000 runs in IPL.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddarth Kaul needs two wickets to complete 50 wickets for SRH in IPL.

The past record might favour Sunrisers Hyderabad but the current form favours Delhi Capitals. Even considering the vagaries of T20 cricket, the Capitals now seem to have a clear upper hand over Hyderabad.

