IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match 5 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians lock horns in Chennai

Bengaluru, April 13: The second round of the matches of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on Tuesday (April 12) with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

The two sides got their season off to contrasting starts. While Mumbai once again lost their opening match, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener, the Knight Riders enjoyed a winning start to the T20 event, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the season.

The defending champions will look to quickly overcome their opening day loss and get a win under their belt when they take on the Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The Eoin Morgan-led Knights will look to continue the winning start and pick up a second consecutive win when they face the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side in Chennai.

While Mumbai’s batting looked under par in the opening game, KKR’s top order put up a solid show with the willow. MI will be eager for their batsmen to fire against the confident Kolkata outfit. Meanwhile, in the KKR camp, both batsmen and bowlers handed the team a good start. But captain Morgan will want the middle order also to step up to sort out the kinks in the line-up. Moreover, Mumbai have always turned out to be Kolkata’s nemesis, and Morgan will hope to overcome the five-time champions.

The two dominant sides of the IPL will look to churn out another thrilling clash when they face off on Tuesday.

