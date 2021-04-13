IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match 5 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians lock horns in Chennai

Bengaluru, April 13: The second round of the matches of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on Tuesday (April 12) with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Kolkata Knight Riders.
The two sides got their season off to contrasting starts. While Mumbai once again lost their opening match, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener, the Knight Riders enjoyed a winning start to the T20 event, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the season.
The defending champions will look to quickly overcome their opening day loss and get a win under their belt when they take on the Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.
The Eoin Morgan-led Knights will look to continue the winning start and pick up a second consecutive win when they face the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side in Chennai.
While Mumbai’s batting looked under par in the opening game, KKR’s top order put up a solid show with the willow. MI will be eager for their batsmen to fire against the confident Kolkata outfit. Meanwhile, in the KKR camp, both batsmen and bowlers handed the team a good start. But captain Morgan will want the middle order also to step up to sort out the kinks in the line-up. Moreover, Mumbai have always turned out to be Kolkata’s nemesis, and Morgan will hope to overcome the five-time champions.
The two dominant sides of the IPL will look to churn out another thrilling clash when they face off on Tuesday.
Here mykhel brings you the live updates of the KKR vs MI IPL match:
Half an hour to go for the toss: KKR will look to stop their rut against MI. In the last five meetings, MI have been the dominant side four times, while the Knights have won just once. The Morgan-led side have lost three in a row to Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai and after their dominating show against Sunrisers, Knights will look to get the better of the defending champions.
An hour to go for the toss as the MA Chidambaram Stadium. What will be the playing XIs for both sides. Will MI and KKR stick to their opening day combinations or will we see a lot of changes. Stay tuned as we bring you the line-ups for tonight's clash!
🔙 with that 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘰𝘥 😄@DineshKarthik #RahulTripathi #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/nWY53USKpP— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2021
KKR new recruit Harbhajan Singh bowled just the first over in the opening match. Captain Morgan said it was strategy. Will we see the experienced Bhajji in the Knights' line-up tonight?
All set for ROUND 2️⃣🥊#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/K33nPgOt8P— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2021
Two hours to go for the toss! Stay tuned as we bring you the pitch report, playing XI and toss updates.
😋 charcha among 2⃣ members of the तोडफोड mandal! 🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #KKRvMI #IPL2021 @KieronPollard55 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/JzTvjOnpQv— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 13, 2021
Mumbai began the season on a losing note. But playing in his first match for MI, Chris Lynn put on a good show with the willow. Lynn will look to score big tonight against his former side.
In the #VIVIOIPL season opener & on his debut for @mipaltan, @lynny50 scored a brisk 49. 👍👍— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2021
Will the big-hitting right-hander go big against his former IPL side tonight? 🤔🤔 #KKRvMI @Vivo_India
As we get ready to witness the LIVE action, let's relive his 49-run knock 🎥 👇
The Knights were a confident side in their opener. But Nitish Rana was the standout player for the team and the KKR opener led from the front with a brisk 80. Will we see another blistering knock tonight? Stay tuned for the updates.
In @KKRiders first game of the season, @NitishRana_27— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2021
blazed his way to a fine 80. 👌👌
Will he shine with the bat when #KKR face #MI tonight in Match 5 of the #VIVOIPL? 🤔🤔 #KKRvMI @Vivo_India
Let's relive Rana's superb knock 🎥👇
Eoin Morgan-led KKR and Rohit Sharma-led MI got their season off to contrasting starts. While the Knight Riders put up a dominant show in their opening match, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians once again lost their IPL opener, going down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of the fifth match of the IPL season. A clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will get the second round matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League underway. Tonight’s IPL clash will see former champions KKR face defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
