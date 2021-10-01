IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS Match 45 Live Updates: Morgan-led KKR look to consolidate play-off berth

Following their morale-boosting three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, the Eoin Morgan-led side will be looking to inch a step closer towards securing the play-offs berth against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings.

Eoin Morgan-led KKR are in fourth place with 10 points and come into this game on the back of a victory over the Delhi Capitals. While their opponents, who occupy the sixth spot with 8 points, head into the contest on the back of a disappointing defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings once again find themselves languishing at the bottom half of the points table and their play-offs dreams are all but over in this edition. However, a win tonight will give the side some consolation and the momentum from the business end of this edition will motivate them to do well in the next season.

When the two teams faced each other in the reverse fixture in IPL 2021, Kolkata defeated Punjab by 5 wickets.

Head-to-head:

In terms of head-to-head, the Kolkata franchise has always dominated the Mohali-based side with 19 wins out of 28 meetings between the two sides in IPL. KKR have defeated PBKS 4 times in the last 5 meetings, twice when chasing and twice when batting first.

Punjab have got the better of KKR only twice in the UAE, once in the 2014 season in Abu Dhabi and the second time in the 2020 season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Tonight, however, it will take a special effort from PBKS to edge KKR to get to the winning ways.

Here mykhel brings to you the live updates from match 45 between KKR and PBKS at Dubai:

