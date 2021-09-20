IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Match 31 Live Updates: Kolkata remove Bangalore top three inside 9 overs

Abu Dhabi, September 20: Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 31 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (September 20).
When IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eoin Morgan-led KKR were placed seventh in the points table with just two wins under their belt. So, KKR will hope for a better run in the second phase in UAE as they look to get back in the play-off race.
Virat Kohli-led RCB, meanwhile, restart their campaign in third place with 10 points from 7 matches and are well-placed to finish in the top four. But they still haven't sealed the spot.
The last time the two teams met in IPL, RCB thumped KKR in the reverse fixture when Kohli's men set a target of 205 on a tricky Chennai wicket and restricted the opposition to 166 to claim a 38-run win.
And the last time the two teams met in Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium during IPL 2020, RCB restricted KKR to a paltry 84/8 in 20 overs and eased to an 8-wicket victory.
While RCB has the number on KKR in the last three meetings, the Kolkata based franchise edges the Bengaluru-based franchise 14-13 in the 27 meetings between the two teams in IPL. So, RCB will look to make the double over their opponents to level the head-to-head battle and inch closer to securing a play-off berth.
Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 31, KKR vs RCB:
OUT! Andre Russell gets his first as KS Bharat holes out to Shubman Gill at deep midwicket for 16 off 19 balls. RCB - 51/3 in 8.1 overs.
Sunil Narine follows up with another tight over as RCB reach fifty. RCB - 51/2 in 8 overs.
Glenn Maxwell walks out into the middle to join KS Bharat as RCB look to build another partnership. Andre Russell bowls the seventh over, conceding just 6 runs from it. RCB - 47/2 in 7 overs.
OUT! Ferguson strikes as Padikkal guides a shot pitch delivery to Karthik's gloves. Devdutt Padikkal departs for 22 off 20 balls. RCB - 41/2 in 6 overs.
FOUR! Padikkal makes it two in two for RCB as KKR bring back Ferguson into the attack.
FOUR! Bharat lofts Narine over extra cover for his first boundary of the match. RCB - 35/1 in 5 overs.
Time for another bowling change as Morgan introduces Sunil Narine to replace Ferguson.
A wayward over comes to an end as Prasidh gets away with one free hit, but not the second as he receives a warning for a beamer. Despite the two no-balls, Prasidh concedes just 8 runs from his second over. RCB - 28/1 in 4 overs.
FOUR! Devdutt Padikkal helps one down the leg side from Prasidh to the vacant fine leg area for his second boundary.
Prasidh continues from the other end and over-steps. But KS Bharat hits a beamer straight to the deep square leg fielder. Prasidh gets his first warning. Another free-hit now.
End of the third over which saw a boundary and ended with a review for run out after debutant Venkatesh Iyer hit stumps, but fellow debutant Bharat makes his ground to remain safe. Ferguson concedes 8 in his first over. RCB - 20/1 in 3 overs.
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson replaces Varun Chakravarthy from the other end and is lofted down the ground by Padikkal for a boundary.
Debutant KS Bharat joins Devdutt Paidkkal in the middle as RCB end the second over with a couple. RCB - 12/1 in 2 overs.
OUT! Kohli departs early and RCB lose the review as Prasidh Krishna traps the RCB skipper in front of the stumps for 5. RCB - 10/1 in 1.4 overs.
REVIEW! Kohli is given out LBW, but the RCB skipper straightaway takes the DRS. And ball tracking has kept everyone waiting.
FOUR! Kohli drives through extra cover for first boundary of the match.
Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna shares the new ball with Chakravarthy and bowls to his state teammate Paikkal.
Great effort in the deep by Andre Russell as the big West Indian saves a run. And that brings to end a good tight over from Chakravarthy. RCB - 4/0 in 1 over.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy opens the proceedings for KKR with the new ball.
RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal walk out to the middle to start the innings.
The T20 win percentage in Abu Dhabi as per CricViz Analyst is team batting first - 65% and bowling first - 35%. So, RCB hold the edge, but will need to score the average 165 plus.
While this is Virat Kohli's 200th IPL match, KKR also as a franchise are playing their 200th IPL match.
Here's how the Knights line up in our 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡! 💪— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 20, 2021
Venkatesh Iyer makes his debut in 💜💛#KKRvRCB #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 @PlayMPL pic.twitter.com/zq20ndpKCH
KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
RCB Playing XI): Virat Kohli(captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB hand debuts for Wanindu Hasaranga and KS Bharat, while KKR hand debut to Venkatesh Iyer.
#RCB have won the toss and they will bat first against #KKR.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021
Live - https://t.co/1A9oYR0vsK #KKRvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/753svRUTry
TOSS: Heads is the call from Kohli. RCB win the coin toss and elect to bat first against KKR.
Time for the toss as RCB skipper Virat Kohli and KKR captain Eoin Morgan make their way out into the middle.
TEAM NEWS: KKR hand debut to Venkatesh Iyer. More team news will be available at the toss which is minutes away now.
PITCH REPORT: Nick Knight starts off by saying it's very hot and hopes it will get better as the game progresses. Hayden joins him and says the wicket is good. The duo add that there is a little bit of grass and it's even surface - so, it will have a tennis ball bounce, little bit of movement and will assist the pacers for a while. The average score batting first is 165. There is a lot of wind coming from one side of the ground. So, that will be a challenge for both the batters and the bowlers.
He hasn't a great impact for the past season and a half. Can Dre Russell fire KKR to play-off spot?
#KKR fans! Kemon acho 👋— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 20, 2021
Dre’s all set for the action! Are you? 😍#KKRvRCB #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/CnsVMgxCyK
Virat Kohli will look to carry his splendid form against KKR to tonight's match in Abu Dhabi.
Captain Kohli loves a game against tonight’s opponents. 🔝😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB #1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/1K5yvB1Tay— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 20, 2021
Kolkata Knight Riders also are on a bad run having registered just one victory in their last six IPL matches, with that solitary win coming against Punjab Kings earlier this year on April 26th.
RCB are currently on a five-match losing run in IPL games held in the UAE, their longest such streak there; the last time they won an IPL game in the UAE however was against KKR in October 2020. Kohli's men will hope to break that losing streak in UAE.
The coin toss is just 45 minutes away. Will RCB hand Sri Lanka leg-spinner his IPL debut? Will KKR start Tim Southee or prefer his compatriot Lockie Ferguson? Let's find out soon.
The last time the two sides clashed, RCB duo AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell hit KKR bowlers all around the park. Will we see the repeat of that tonight?
The last time #RCB took on #KKR in the #VIVOIPL, the duo of @Gmaxi_32 & @ABdeVilliers17 dazzled with the bat. ⚡💪— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021
As we get ready for tonight's #KKRvRCB clash, let's relive how the things unfolded during their last encounter 🎥 👇
There will also be a change in colour as RCB, who are known to stand for cause with their go-green initiative, will be in blue kits for tonight's match as they pay tribute to the COVID warriors.
RCB’s Tribute to Covid Warriors— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 20, 2021
They’ve fought fearlessly and tirelessly to help all of us fight the Covid pandemic. This one is for you, Frontline Warriors. ❤️🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/QNKttE47I3
There are few players who are closing in on milestones and Virat Kohli will be one of them as the skipper will be making his 200th appearance for RCB tonight.
12th Man Army wishes Virat Kohli on 200 IPL matches— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 20, 2021
Here’s how our fans wished their beloved superstar on an incredible milestone with RCB. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/pWq2AhNQjX
KKR replaced Pat Cummins with New Zealand pacer Tim Southee. But will the Kiwi quick make the 11? We'll find out about that and the whole team combination at the toss which is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.
Kohli's RCB have brought in five players as replacements with Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton and Akash Deep coming in for Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen and Washington Sundar. So, it will be interesting to see how RCB line-up.
As far as IPL 2021 form is concerned, KKR are in seventh place after winning just 2 of their 7 matches, while RCB are well-placed in third with 5 wins in 7 matches. But both sides lost their last fixture before the IPL 2021 was suspended in May.
In the head-to-head battles, KKR hold a slight edge as they have won 14 of 27 meetings with RCB. But the Bangalore-based franchise have beaten the Kolkata side in the last three meetings, including the reverse fixture in Chennai and their last meeting at today's venue, where they restricted KKR to 84/8 during IPL 2020.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. But, before that let's dig into the previous meetings between the two sides and where they stand ahead of their IPL 2021 second phase campaign.
Hello all and good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Match 31 of IPL 2021 as Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the heat of Abu Dhabi.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.