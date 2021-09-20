IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Match 31 Live Updates: Kolkata remove Bangalore top three inside 9 overs

When IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eoin Morgan-led KKR were placed seventh in the points table with just two wins under their belt. So, KKR will hope for a better run in the second phase in UAE as they look to get back in the play-off race.

Virat Kohli-led RCB, meanwhile, restart their campaign in third place with 10 points from 7 matches and are well-placed to finish in the top four. But they still haven't sealed the spot.

The last time the two teams met in IPL, RCB thumped KKR in the reverse fixture when Kohli's men set a target of 205 on a tricky Chennai wicket and restricted the opposition to 166 to claim a 38-run win.

And the last time the two teams met in Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium during IPL 2020, RCB restricted KKR to a paltry 84/8 in 20 overs and eased to an 8-wicket victory.

While RCB has the number on KKR in the last three meetings, the Kolkata based franchise edges the Bengaluru-based franchise 14-13 in the 27 meetings between the two teams in IPL. So, RCB will look to make the double over their opponents to level the head-to-head battle and inch closer to securing a play-off berth.

Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 31, KKR vs RCB:

1

50839