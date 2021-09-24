IPL 2021 Match 35 CSK vs RCB: Live Score Updates; Kohli & Co. look to return to winning ways

In the second phase of the 'Southern Derby' between these two long-time rivals, Virat Kohli-led RCB will look to settle scores this time. RCB received a massive beating at the hands of CSK when these two sides last met in Mumbai, earlier this year.

RCB were outplayed by the all-round brilliance of CSK's Ravindra Jadeja in the previous clash and will be eager to set the records straight this time around.

RCB will also be looking to start afresh in the second phase of the IPL 2021 as they received a 9-wicket hammering at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game of the UAE leg.

CSK, on the other hand, registered a confidence-boosting 20-run win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday night.

It is imperative for RCB to improve upon their batting as they seek to keep their place in the top half of the points table.

It will be important that the openers -- Devdutt Padikkal (217 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (203 runs) -- provide a solid start. But the opening duo would also need support from the middle-order, which crumbled against KKR.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell (233 runs) and AB de Villiers (207 runs) will have to perform in unison against a strong CSK attack.

The RCB bowlers will also have to forget the underwhelming display against KKR. While pacers Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel bowled well, Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga all had leaked more than 10 runs an over.

CSK could have suffered the reversal in their tie against Mumbai had it not been for youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad's mature unbeaten knock of 88 off 58 balls.

A win tonight will take Super Kings back to the top of the table, while an RCB victory will ensure Kohli and his band stays in contention for a top-two finish in the play-offs.

Here are the updates from IPL 2021, Match 35, CSK vs RCB:

1

50843

Auto Refresh Feeds