IPL 2021: MI vs DC Live Match Updates: Mumbai look to stay afloat, DC top spot

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings too are locked at 10 points at the moment with Mumbai. But the KKR are holding on to the 4th slot in IPL 2021 points table on account of better net run rate.

Mumbai will have some relief because Hardik Pandya seemed to have regained his hitting ability and that will reinvigorate the middle-order. If they can some bigger contribution from Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav with the bat, then MI can breathe a lot more easy.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have already assured a place in the IPL 2021 play-offs with 16 points but they will be eager to sustain the momentum and enter the knockouts in a confident manner.

So, catch all the info of this intriguing match through MyKhel updates. Stay tuned!

Auto Refresh Feeds A win is mandatory for MI to avoid further complicating an already complicated situation. While DC have already in play-offs but they would not want any stepping down the from the steam. The match starts at 3.30 PM IST and toss is at 3 PM IST. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match.