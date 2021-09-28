IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to end the losing spree in UAE

Punjab are ranked fifth in the points table with 8 points while Mumbai are placed at the seventh spot with as many points, but have a poor net run rate.

Defending champions Mumbai head into the clash on the back of three successive defeats in the UAE leg, while Punjab Kings ended their two-match losing streak with a morale-boosting win in their recent outing.

In the head-to-head battle, MI hold a slight edge over PBKS with 14 wins in 27 meetings between the two franchises so far in IPL. In the reverse fixture of IPL 2021, PBKS defeated MI by 9 wickets, chasing 132 with 14 balls to spare.

In the last five meetings, KL Rahul's PBKS have won three encounters including a double super over finish at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai during IPL 2020 in UAE. But Rohit Sharma's MI side defeated PBKS in the reverse fixture at the same venue where this match will be held.

Captain Rohit Sharma will be aiming for a better show against PBKS for a loss tonight might put them out of the playoffs race. He would be hoping for a better performance from the middle-order - which has failed to live up to the expectations.

For Punjab Kings, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been doing the bulk of scoring in the tournament. If they wish to beat MI, the rest of the players will have to rise to the occasion.

