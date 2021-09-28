IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to end the losing spree in UAE

Abu Dhabi, September 28: Struggling Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in Match 42 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 28). With eight points in 10 games, the two sides will look for a win to keep themselves in contention for the play-offs.
Punjab are ranked fifth in the points table with 8 points while Mumbai are placed at the seventh spot with as many points, but have a poor net run rate.
Defending champions Mumbai head into the clash on the back of three successive defeats in the UAE leg, while Punjab Kings ended their two-match losing streak with a morale-boosting win in their recent outing.
In the head-to-head battle, MI hold a slight edge over PBKS with 14 wins in 27 meetings between the two franchises so far in IPL. In the reverse fixture of IPL 2021, PBKS defeated MI by 9 wickets, chasing 132 with 14 balls to spare.
In the last five meetings, KL Rahul's PBKS have won three encounters including a double super over finish at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai during IPL 2020 in UAE. But Rohit Sharma's MI side defeated PBKS in the reverse fixture at the same venue where this match will be held.
Captain Rohit Sharma will be aiming for a better show against PBKS for a loss tonight might put them out of the playoffs race. He would be hoping for a better performance from the middle-order - which has failed to live up to the expectations.
For Punjab Kings, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been doing the bulk of scoring in the tournament. If they wish to beat MI, the rest of the players will have to rise to the occasion.
Here mykhel brings the live updates from the match between MI and PBKS:
Bumrah has done well for Mumbai with the ball but the batters haven't complimented him!
Bumrah in the last 3 matches ➡️ 8 wickets 👊#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #KhelTakaTak #IPL2021 #MIvPBKS @Jaspritbumrah93 @MXTakaTak MI TV pic.twitter.com/Sm1NiYeOO9— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 28, 2021
Punjab Kings are leaving the team hotel for the big game!
Abu Dhabi, here we come! 😍#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/lRA4Qab7Nc— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 28, 2021
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between MI and PBKS! This is what happened when these two sides last met in Abu Dhabi.
The last time we faced #MI in the UAE ⬇️— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 28, 2021
Another thriller on the cards? 😍#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/oRONRtzSF4
