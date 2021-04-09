Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match 1 Live Updates: Rohit and co look to break opening game jinx

Live Blog
By

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match 1 Live Updates
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match 1 Live Updates

Chennai, April 9: Defending champions Mumbai Indians clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 9).

With big-hitters on both sides, there is guarantee for fireworks even if fans are absent from the stands. While, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians come into the opener with a settled side, Virat Kohli-led RCB come into the season having made two big money buys and the camp hit by COVID-19.

MI will be without Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn could come into the side as an opener, while Ishan Kishan may take over the wicketkeeping duties.

RCB, meanwhile, were hit by COVID-19 issues and will be without opener Devdutt Padikkal and pacer Daniel Sams. However, they will have big money recruits Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson available for selection.

Will MI break the jinx of not winning the opening match of the tournament? Or will Kohli and co get off to a good start as they hunt for their maiden title?

Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021 opener between MI and RCB:

Auto Refresh Feeds
06:14 pm

Will the big Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jameison make his IPL debut today? Who makes RCB's playing XI?

06:08 pm

The champions have arrived. Who makes the Mumbai Indians XI for the opener? We'll find out in an hour at the toss.

05:57 pm

If not SKY from MI, will it be RCB's Mr.360 who takes centre stage today? He sure has good memories against tonight's opponents.

05:53 pm

The last time the two sides met, Suryakumar Yadav was the man in focus as he guided his side to a 5-wicket victory with an unbeaten 79. Will he have a repeat performance?

05:46 pm

RCB, who have never won the title despite playing in three finals, will have their task cut out as they only won twice in the last 10 encounters against Mumbai Indians.

05:37 pm

Although they are the defending champions and the team with most titles, Mumbai Indians come into the IPL 2021 opener having lost all their opening matches since 2013. Can Rohit Sharma and co break the jinx today?

05:31 pm

Hello all and welcome to myKhel's live updates of the IPL 2021 opener contested between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

More IPL 2021 News

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 1 April 9 2021, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Bangalore
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 17:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 9, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More