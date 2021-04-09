IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match 1 Live Updates: Rohit and co look to break opening game jinx

Chennai, April 9: Defending champions Mumbai Indians clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 9).
With big-hitters on both sides, there is guarantee for fireworks even if fans are absent from the stands. While, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians come into the opener with a settled side, Virat Kohli-led RCB come into the season having made two big money buys and the camp hit by COVID-19.
MI will be without Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn could come into the side as an opener, while Ishan Kishan may take over the wicketkeeping duties.
RCB, meanwhile, were hit by COVID-19 issues and will be without opener Devdutt Padikkal and pacer Daniel Sams. However, they will have big money recruits Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson available for selection.
Will MI break the jinx of not winning the opening match of the tournament? Or will Kohli and co get off to a good start as they hunt for their maiden title?
Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021 opener between MI and RCB:
Will the big Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jameison make his IPL debut today? Who makes RCB's playing XI?
Kyle Jamieson is all of us thinking, "Can it be 7:30 PM already?!" 😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/YYTtQtVb4L— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021
The champions have arrived. Who makes the Mumbai Indians XI for the opener? We'll find out in an hour at the toss.
Our boys are on their way for the #IPL2021 season opener 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 9, 2021
Paltan, it's only a matter of time before we see them back in action again! 😍#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvRCB @ImRo45 @Jaspritbumrah93 @trent_boult @AdamMilne19 pic.twitter.com/HSnRCiIltA
If not SKY from MI, will it be RCB's Mr.360 who takes centre stage today? He sure has good memories against tonight's opponents.
5⃣5⃣* runs— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2021
2⃣4⃣ balls
4⃣ fours
4⃣ sixes
As we gear up for the #MIvRCB #VIVOIPL opener, let's revisit @RCBTweets' @ABdeVilliers17' blitz against Mumbai Indians from the last IPL season 🔥🔥
Watch 🎥 👇
The last time the two sides met, Suryakumar Yadav was the man in focus as he guided his side to a 5-wicket victory with an unbeaten 79. Will he have a repeat performance?
The last time #MumbaiIndians and #RCB met, @surya_14kumar shone bright with an unbeaten 7⃣9⃣. 🔆🔆— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2021
Will SKY go big tonight for @mipaltan? #VIVOIPL #MIvRCB
Let's revisit his superb 79* from last IPL season 🎥 👇
RCB, who have never won the title despite playing in three finals, will have their task cut out as they only won twice in the last 10 encounters against Mumbai Indians.
Although they are the defending champions and the team with most titles, Mumbai Indians come into the IPL 2021 opener having lost all their opening matches since 2013. Can Rohit Sharma and co break the jinx today?
Hello all and welcome to myKhel's live updates of the IPL 2021 opener contested between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
