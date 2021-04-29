IPL 2021: MI vs RR Match 24 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to end losing streak in Delhi

The Rohit Sharma-led side will have its task cut out against Rajasthan Royals - who surprisingly have a good win record against MI in the last three years. The past record and the fact that Rajasthan are coming from a win would certainly be on the minds of MI players.

Mumbai are coming after suffering back-to-back two defeats in the Chennai leg and would be eager to make amends to start afresh at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

1

50832

Auto Refresh Feeds

Led by young Sanju Samson, Rajasthan have been struggling with their form in the tournament. The team has won two out of five games and face the five-time champions in their next game. However, they are coming from a clinical 6-wicket over Kolkata Knight Riders. That will would give them a lot of confidence but defeating Mumbai would require a combined team effort from the Men In Pink.

The head-to-head between the two teams is interesting as both the teams have won an equal number of contests. Out of 23 matches played between these two teams, 11 have resulted in a winning cause and they've lost as many. Since IPL 2018, the Royals have defeated Mumbai in 5 games out of 6 and captain Samson would be looking to take inspiration from this record when he walks into the middle against MI.